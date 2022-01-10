Traveller facing court for not completing Covid form at Aberdeen airport

An error occurred. Please try again.

A traveller has become the first person in the country to be charged over claims he didn’t possess the correct documentation when he arrived at Aberdeen International Airport.

Lee Woollerton is facing two charges under The Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel) (Scotland) Regulations 2020.

It is alleged that on May 21 2021 on his arrival in Scotland at Aberdeen International Airport he failed to possess a Covid-19 testing package for himself.

A second charge alleges the 54-year-old also failed to complete a passenger locator form.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed it is the first time someone has been prosecuted in Scotland for not having a testing package and only the second time a charge has been brought against someone for not filling in a passenger locator form.

What does passenger locator form ask?

Under coronavirus travel rules, passengers arriving in the UK from another country must complete the form, which details things like their vaccination status, where they have travelled from and where they’ll be staying in this country.

Depending on the country they are travelling from, they may also be required to show proof that they’ve booked a PCR or lateral flow test for the days following their arrival in Scotland.

Woollerton, of Cambrian Crescent, Oulton, Lowestoft, was not personally present when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The matter was continued without plea to another hearing next month.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.