Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen driver who caused horror A96 smash is banned from the roads

By David McPhee
January 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Damian Kukulski caused a crash on the A96.
Damian Kukulski caused a crash on the A96.

A driver was using cruise control when he caused a horrific smash that severely injured another motorist on the A96.

Damian Kukulski took a sharp bend on the dual carriageway near Mill of Pitcaple too fast and his car veered off the road and hit the barrier.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the 35-year-old’s vehicle then rebounded off the crash barrier and ended up facing oncoming traffic in the opposing lane.

The resulting smash left another driver trapped in his vehicle with serious injuries that hospitalised him for over a week. More than one year on and he still receives physiotherapy as a result of the crash.

Kukulski pleaded guilty to one charge of driving dangerously on the A96 westbound road between Huntly and Inverurie on November 10, 2020.

He was also on bail at the time.

The road traffic collision on the A96 near Inveramsay Bridge, Inverurie.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told the court that other drivers on the A96 had spotted Kukulski taking the bend too fast at around 8pm.

The driver in the opposing lane witnessed Kukulski’s car careering off the road and strike a crash barrier before rebounding onto his side of the road.

With no time to take evasive action, the driver’s car smashed into Kukulski’s.

A second vehicle – unable to see Kukulski’s car in the middle of the road – then also hit the vehicle.

Witnesses who approached the first victim’s vehicle saw the driver trapped inside and he was complaining about pain in his chest and legs.

Kukulski was found lying by the side of the road.

Police at the scene of the A96 near Inveramsay Bridge, Inverurie.

Ms MacVicar said: “The police, the ambulance service and the fire brigade were contacted and they attended a short while later.

“When they arrived the driver was still trapped within his vehicle and was complaining of pain down his right side, pain in his ribs and lower back and right side pelvic region.

“They also saw that he was struggling to breathe so he was extracted from the vehicle by the Grampian Fire and Rescue Service crew and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“The accused was treated for collarbone and shoulder injuries and he also had a laceration down his back.”

The other driver suffered a broken pelvis, three broken vertebrae, a ruptured diaphragm and a collapsed lung.

He was kept in hospital for eight days and was on crutches for two months.

Ms MacVicar added that the man still receives receive physiotherapy as he continues his recovery.

‘He accepts completely he was driving at excessive speed’

Defence agent Tony Burgess told the court that Kukulski has “very little recollection” of the incident.

He said: “He accepts completely that he was driving at excessive speed and had set his cruise control at 50mph and that would have been too fast for that corner.

“What Mr Kukulski is hoping to convey to the court is his commitment to making even the wrong that occurred on someone who was simply driving home that night and befell what thankfully wasn’t more serious than it turned out.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller told the 35-year-old that he had committed a “very serious driving offence and caused serious injuries” by driving dangerously.

He added: “The dangerous element of your driving was because you attempted to take a bend at excessive speed.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Miller handed Kukluski a community payback order with supervision for 12-months and ordered him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

He also banned Kukulski, of Justice Port, Aberdeen, from driving for 21 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE. 

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]