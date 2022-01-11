Unpaid work for man caught growing 12 cannabis plants in Aberdeen flat

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has been handed unpaid work after being caught growing a dozen cannabis plants in a bedroom at his Aberdeen flat.

Police officers executed a search warrant at Reggie Crook’s home on the Lang Stracht after receiving intelligence regarding the cultivation of cannabis.

And while searching the property, officers discovered a tent containing 12 plants in a bedroom.

Various equipment including fans, lighting and thermometers, were also found in the 27-year-old’s home.

Fiscal depute Carol Gammie told Aberdeen Sheriff Court said each of the 12 plants had a potential value of between £200 and £810, giving a total potential value of £2,400-£9,720.

Drug value estimates ‘speculative’

She explained the estimated values were based on all the plants being female and reaching maturity.

Ms Gammie told the court an electricity meter at the flat had also been “tampered with”, with wiring left exposed and likely to cause a danger to others.

Crook, whose address was given in court papers as Lang Stracht, Aberdeen, pled guilty to producing cannabis and to intentionally altering the register of an electricity meter to bypass it.

The offences were committed on March 23 last year.

Defence agent John McLeod said the valuations of the cannabis plants were “speculative”.

He added his client had suffered “exposure to substances from a reasonably early age”.

Mr McLeod said Crook had pled guilty at an early stage in proceedings and that a court-ordered social work report was in positive terms.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan ordered Crook to complete 130 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to a custodial sentence.

He also granted a Crown motion for forfeiture of the growing equipment.

