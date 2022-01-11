Aberdeen paedophile had more than 24 hours of child sex videos

An error occurred. Please try again.

A pervert who was caught with more than 24 hours’ worth of sexual video footage of children has been placed on the sex offender’s register.

Yu Jo Kristopher Wong was snared by police on February 3 last year and was found to have hundreds of images and video files of mostly underage girls on his computer collected over a period of six years.

The children in the pictures and video discovered were between two and 12 years old.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court also heard that reports showed that Wong also lacked empathy towards his victims.

He had been downloading and hoarding images from August 14 2014 to February 3 last year.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to two charges of taking or making indecent images of children and of being in possession of indecent images of children.

Fiscal depute Brian Young told the court that police sought a search warrant for Wong’s Aberdeen property after receiving intelligence from the National Online Child Abuse Prevention group.

Mr Young added: “Various devices were found in the bedroom of the accused and in particular they found an ‘HP Tower’.”

Members of Police Scotland’s Forensic Computing Department then seized the devices and analysed them, finding more than 500 images and 113 videos of children.

The combined video run-time was more than 24 hours and mainly featured underage girls.

Defence agent Andrew Ormiston told the court that the images and videos were mostly of the “low ranges rather than the high range”.

He added: “Mr Wong is an individual who has become the author of his own demise because of how he was living his life and due to him isolating himself from society.

“He was looking at certain types of material that progressed into this type of material.”

‘You lack insight and you lack victim empathy’

Sheriff William Summer told the 35-year-old that his actions were not “victimless crimes” and stated that he appeared to lack accountability for his behaviour.

He added: “These are serious offences and they involve the making of, and possession of, indecent images of children.

“The social work reports are troubling because you accept very little responsibility for your offending.

“You lack insight and you lack victim empathy.

“You are also assessed as being of high risk of further offending.

“But I need to recognise that you cooperated with the initial police investigation and you cooperated with the preparation of the reports.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Summers sentenced Wong, of Gerrard Street, Aberdeen, to a community payback order with three years of supervision.

Alongside ordering Wong to take part in the Moving Forward: Making Changes programme, he ordered him to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

Sheriff Summers also placed Wong on the sex offender’s register for three years.

