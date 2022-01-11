Aberdeen domestic abuser hit girlfriend so hard she broke six of her teeth

An error occurred. Please try again.

A woman has been left permanently disfigured and missing six of her teeth following a vicious assault carried out by her boyfriend.

Euan Adams’ girlfriend was left bleeding and in agony after he hit her so hard she smashed her mouth into a kitchen worktop.

Six of the woman’s teeth were bent back in her mouth and she needed surgery to try to repair the damage, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Brian Young said the pair had been in a relationship for two years but an argument broke out when Adams was asked to leave the flat they shared in Bonnyview Drive, Aberdeen.

“The complainer slapped the accused on the back of the head and he went to the living room and began to pack his stuff,” the fiscal said.

“She then started pleading with him not to leave.”

Adams, 29, then told her she was messed up in the head and “needed help from a doctor” before striking her on the head.

“She fell forwards and struck her mouth on a kitchen worktop,” the fiscal added. “Her mouth was significantly injured. She called 999 and told the operator that her boyfriend had knocked her teeth out.”

The arrival of paramedics did little to ease her pain as the pair realised they had lost the flat key and were locked inside.

Pair were stuck in flat

The fiscal added: “Ambulance and police officers arrived and noted she had blood on her clothing and coming from her mouth.

“The pair stated that they could not exit the property as they had lost the keys. She climbed out of the kitchen window and was treated by paramedics.”

Doctors at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary found the woman had damage to the front of her mouth and six of her teeth had been pushed back into her mouth.

The bones supporting her teeth were left either broken or reduced and despite surgery under a local anaesthetic, they could not be saved.

Adams, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, appeared in court via a video link, after admitting to a charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Defence agent David Sutherland said Adams and his girlfriend are keen to rekindle their relationship.

“Both of them had also taken tablets and that seemed to give rise to the argument,” he added.

“He wanted to leave but couldn’t do so because the keys were lost. When the complainer slapped and punched him he retaliated.”

Jail and supervision

Sheriff William Summers told Adams the charges he admitted to were “serious ones”.

“It’s of profound concern that you have a number of directly analogous previous convictions and one being domestically aggravated.”

He said given his record, spanning a decade, he had “no alternative” but to imprison him.

Adams, of HMP Grampian, was handed a 32-month sentence which was backdated to when he was first remanded in October 2020, when the attack happened.

He must also remain under the supervision of social workers for one year after his release.

