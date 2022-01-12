Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Unremorseful paedophile jailed for 18 months after being caught for third time

By Kathryn Wylie
January 12, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 12, 2022, 11:58 am
Adam Koltowski leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A pervert caught with indecent images of children for the third time has been jailed and placed on the Sex Offender’s Register.

Adam Koltowski was caught downloading indecent images of children over the course of three months before being caught in October 2020.

The 50-year-old had material involving girls and boys aged three to 13 years old engaging in sex with each other and with adult males, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Brian Young said the sordid collection was uncovered after police searched Koltoswki’s Aberdeen home following a tip-off from the National Child Abuse Investigation Unit.

They found a laptop which, when searched by forensics, was found to contain two dozen images, of which six were deemed to be Category A, the most serious.

‘Reprehensible behaviour’

Koltowski pleaded guilty to a charge of making or taking indecent or pseudo-photographs of children between July 16 2020 and October 27 2020.

Defence agent Ian Hingston said it was “clearly reprehensible behaviour” and said it was a “disappointing case” given Koltowski was otherwise a hard-working man.

He suggested Koltowski had “taken solace in the internet” after drinking alcohol.

Mr Hingston added that despite the number of images found being small, and the additional fact they were inaccessible, jail was “inevitable”.

‘You show little remorse’

Sheriff William Summers told Koltowski: “It’s a cause for concern that despite previous action being taken by the court, you have reoffended.

“You show little remorse.”

He added that the period of offending was short and the number of images found was small but said previous analogous convictions in 2008 and 2017 meant he had no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.

He jailed Koltowski, of King’s Cresent, Aberdeen, for 18 months and ordered he be placed on the Sex Offender’s Register for 10 years.

