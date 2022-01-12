Unremorseful paedophile jailed for 18 months after being caught for third time

An error occurred. Please try again.

A pervert caught with indecent images of children for the third time has been jailed and placed on the Sex Offender’s Register.

Adam Koltowski was caught downloading indecent images of children over the course of three months before being caught in October 2020.

The 50-year-old had material involving girls and boys aged three to 13 years old engaging in sex with each other and with adult males, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Brian Young said the sordid collection was uncovered after police searched Koltoswki’s Aberdeen home following a tip-off from the National Child Abuse Investigation Unit.

They found a laptop which, when searched by forensics, was found to contain two dozen images, of which six were deemed to be Category A, the most serious.

‘Reprehensible behaviour’

Koltowski pleaded guilty to a charge of making or taking indecent or pseudo-photographs of children between July 16 2020 and October 27 2020.

Defence agent Ian Hingston said it was “clearly reprehensible behaviour” and said it was a “disappointing case” given Koltowski was otherwise a hard-working man.

He suggested Koltowski had “taken solace in the internet” after drinking alcohol.

Mr Hingston added that despite the number of images found being small, and the additional fact they were inaccessible, jail was “inevitable”.

‘You show little remorse’

Sheriff William Summers told Koltowski: “It’s a cause for concern that despite previous action being taken by the court, you have reoffended.

“You show little remorse.”

He added that the period of offending was short and the number of images found was small but said previous analogous convictions in 2008 and 2017 meant he had no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.

He jailed Koltowski, of King’s Cresent, Aberdeen, for 18 months and ordered he be placed on the Sex Offender’s Register for 10 years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.