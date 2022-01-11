Aberdeen weed dealer jailed after being caught with £17,500 of drugs

An error occurred. Please try again.

An Aberdeen drug dealer caught with cannabis with a street value of more than £17,500 has been locked up for a year.

Artur Skurjat claimed the drugs were for his own personal use and only got sold to a “few” friends – an excuse that was scoffed at by Sheriff William Summers.

The sheriff said it was “abundantly clear” that Skurjat, 45, was running a “significant cannabis dealing operation”.

Fiscal depute Brian Young said police suspicions were raised when Skurjat’s black Mercedes pulled a sudden u-turn in front of cops on patrol outside Rosehill Court on January 16 this year.

When they caught up with the self-employed joiner on a nearby road they noted the car smelled strongly of cannabis.

Mr Young said: “Officers saw a rucksack lying in the footwell and a glass jar containing three large wraps of cannabis. They searched the car and the accused.”

Had £4,000 in cash on him

They found multiple wraps of the Class B drug and £2,790 in cash within the car. He also had a further £820 in his pocket.

A search of his home the following day uncovered more cannabis with a total street value of £17,540 as well as a further £1,800 in foreign currency.

Skurjat’s defence agent Laura Gracie argued that the drugs were for her client’s own use and that he only ever sold to a “few friends”.

“His position is that he paid £5,000 for the cannabis and it was principally for his own use, but he would sometimes give some to a few friends,” she said.

“He accepts he did receive money for it.

“He has used cannabis from a fairly young age and his use has increased over the years. It appeared to increase when he moved to Aberdeen 15 years ago and he didn’t know anyone and his English was fairly limited.

Came to court with suitcase

“He now has a circle of friends that he socialises with and he works as a joiner earning between £600 and £700 a week.

“He came here today with his suitcase and he is aware of the gravity of the offence and the potential consequence.”

Sheriff William Summers said although this was a first offence and the libel period related to a single day, it was “abundantly clear” the drugs were not just for personal use.

He told him: “You were involved in a significant cannabis dealing operation which involved high values.”

Skurjat, of Tillydrone Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

He was handed a 12-month custodial sentence.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.