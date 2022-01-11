Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen weed dealer jailed after being caught with £17,500 of drugs

By Kathryn Wylie
January 11, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: January 11, 2022, 5:20 pm
Artur Skurjat is taken to prison from Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
An Aberdeen drug dealer caught with cannabis with a street value of more than £17,500 has been locked up for a year.

Artur Skurjat claimed the drugs were for his own personal use and only got sold to a “few” friends – an excuse that was scoffed at by Sheriff William Summers.

The sheriff said it was “abundantly clear” that Skurjat, 45, was running a “significant cannabis dealing operation”.

Fiscal depute Brian Young said police suspicions were raised when Skurjat’s black Mercedes pulled a sudden u-turn in front of cops on patrol outside Rosehill Court on January 16 this year.

When they caught up with the self-employed joiner on a nearby road they noted the car smelled strongly of cannabis.

Mr Young said: “Officers saw a rucksack lying in the footwell and a glass jar containing three large wraps of cannabis. They searched the car and the accused.”

Had £4,000 in cash on him

They found multiple wraps of the Class B drug and £2,790 in cash within the car. He also had a further £820 in his pocket.

A search of his home the following day uncovered more cannabis with a total street value of £17,540 as well as a further £1,800 in foreign currency.

Skurjat’s defence agent Laura Gracie argued that the drugs were for her client’s own use and that he only ever sold to a “few friends”.

“His position is that he paid £5,000 for the cannabis and it was principally for his own use, but he would sometimes give some to a few friends,” she said.

“He accepts he did receive money for it.

“He has used cannabis from a fairly young age and his use has increased over the years. It appeared to increase when he moved to Aberdeen 15 years ago and he didn’t know anyone and his English was fairly limited.

Came to court with suitcase

“He now has a circle of friends that he socialises with and he works as a joiner earning between £600 and £700 a week.

“He came here today with his suitcase and he is aware of the gravity of the offence and the potential consequence.”

Sheriff William Summers said although this was a first offence and the libel period related to a single day, it was “abundantly clear” the drugs were not just for personal use.

He told him: “You were involved in a significant cannabis dealing operation which involved high values.”

Skurjat, of Tillydrone Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

He was handed a 12-month custodial sentence.

