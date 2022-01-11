Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jail warning for thug who broke man’s jaw in ‘devastating’ Dingwall bar brawl

By David Love
January 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Inverness Sheriff Court.

A thug has been warned he could be jailed after breaking a man’s jaw so badly he had to have metal plates inserted following a vicious Dingwall bar brawl.

Andrew Urquhart’s victim needed surgery on his jaw, with two plates inserted, after the “devastating” assault at the Hen House Public Bar, where both men had been drinking.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard a “scuffle” broke out at the pub following an argument in which a drink was thrown in Urquhart’s face.

But the 55-year-old then lashed out with a single punch when his victim tried to intervene.

He initially went home but later called an ambulance when his jaw would not stop bleeding.

‘There was provocation here’

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told the court: “It had a devastating impact on the complainer, who was unable to regain his balance.”

He was later taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for surgery to have plates inserted in two places to repair the broken jaw.

Urquhart, of Kilmuir Place, Invergordon, admitted a charge of assault to severe injury.

Defence solicitor Matthew Berlow conceded his client had a “bad record for violence” but that things had changed as Urquhart’s health had deteriorated.

He added: “It is accepted that there was provocation here.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson deferred sentence until February 17 for reports.

Urquhart’s bail was continued but Sheriff Matheson warned him of a possible jail sentence, telling him: “Given your record of violence, you should read nothing into that.”

