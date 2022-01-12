Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tourist’s dangerous driving caused police car to crash into tree on the NC500

By Jenni Gee
January 12, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 12, 2022, 12:00 pm
The A835 forms part of the NC500 tourist route. Image: Google
A tourist who tried to overtake a slow-moving motorhome on the NC500 found himself on a collision course with a police car.

Robin Tuddenham’s black Audi pulled into the opposite lane and straight into the path of the cop car, causing it to swerve off the road and crash into a tree.

The 53-year-old, who lives in Yorkshire, had been holidaying in Ullapool with his wife at the time of the incident, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Susan Love said on September 16 last year, at around 9.30am, a pair of cyclists were travelling at around 10 miles per hour along the popular tourist route, followed by the motorhome.

She said: “The driver [of the motorhome] felt it was unsafe to attempt an overtake so she kept a safe distance.

“She checked her mirror and became aware of a dark vehicle approaching from her rear. There was a marked police vehicle coming towards them driven by a police constable.”

Ms Love said Tuddenham pulled into the opposite lane, forcing the experienced police driver to take evasive action.

“The police witness braked hard and propelled the vehicle they were driving to the verge,” said she added.

The court heard the police car – which had three officers inside – then hit a tree, causing it to veer back onto the road and collide with Tuddenham’s vehicle.

Ms Love said following the collision Mr Tuddenham “appeared to be visibly shaken and freely admitted to the officer that he had been in the wrong”.

Dangerous driver apologises to police

Tuddenham was not present at a hearing yesterday, but his solicitor Ronnie Simpson told the court: “Mr Tuddenham wishes to apologise to the police officers involved and pass on his gratitude to the police officer who was driving.

“It is accepted that had it not been for his actions it could have been a lot worse.”

Mr Simpson explained his client, a department head in the civil service, had “misread” the actions of the vehicle in front before attempting the overtake.

“His perception was that the motor home was slowing to allow him to pass,” he said.

Sheriff  Robert Frazer disqualified Tuddenham, of Todmorden, from driving for 18 months and fined him £1,275.

