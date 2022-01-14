Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Woman struck friend with glass while trying to throw drink in face to ‘calm her down’

By Jenni Gee
January 14, 2022, 6:00 am
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court
A woman who tried to throw a drink over a friend during a drunken row instead hit her with a glass, cutting her face.

Denise Bredin had been socialising with the woman and another friend at an Inverness bar before the incident, on Halloween in 2020.

The group had returned to an address in the city where drinking continued before tempers flared.

Bredin, 46, attempted to throw a drink on the woman, resulting in her striking her victim with a glass and cutting her above the eye.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told Inverness Sheriff Court that the pair shared a close relationship prior to the incident, which had been precipitated by alcohol consumption.

Mrs Gair said: “During the afternoon of 31 Oct [the complainer] was within a licensed premises in Inverness with a friend of her mother and the accused.”

“Drink was taken and parties returned to the locus where drinking continued.”

The court heard that it was at this point that an argument began.

“In the course of the argument a glass in the hand of the accused struck the complainer,” Mrs Gair told the court.

The small cut over the left eye did not require any plasters, bandages or other treatment.

Solicitor Clare Russell appeared on behalf of absent Bredin, who is currently residing in The Hague, to plead guilty to a single charge of culpable or reckless conduct.

Ms Russell said alcohol had been consumed before the incident but that her client, a health and safety executive in the oil and gas industry, tried initially to diffuse the situation.

“She recalls asking the complainer to calm down,” she said.

Ms Russell continued: “She said she was going to calm her down by throwing the contents of her glass on her,” adding that at this point there was “a coming together” between the women”.

Sheriff Sara Matheson fined Bredin £1080 and imposed a £75 victim surcharge making a total penalty of £1155.

