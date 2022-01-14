Woman struck friend with glass while trying to throw drink in face to ‘calm her down’

An error occurred. Please try again.

A woman who tried to throw a drink over a friend during a drunken row instead hit her with a glass, cutting her face.

Denise Bredin had been socialising with the woman and another friend at an Inverness bar before the incident, on Halloween in 2020.

The group had returned to an address in the city where drinking continued before tempers flared.

Bredin, 46, attempted to throw a drink on the woman, resulting in her striking her victim with a glass and cutting her above the eye.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told Inverness Sheriff Court that the pair shared a close relationship prior to the incident, which had been precipitated by alcohol consumption.

Mrs Gair said: “During the afternoon of 31 Oct [the complainer] was within a licensed premises in Inverness with a friend of her mother and the accused.”

“Drink was taken and parties returned to the locus where drinking continued.”

The court heard that it was at this point that an argument began.

“In the course of the argument a glass in the hand of the accused struck the complainer,” Mrs Gair told the court.

The small cut over the left eye did not require any plasters, bandages or other treatment.

Solicitor Clare Russell appeared on behalf of absent Bredin, who is currently residing in The Hague, to plead guilty to a single charge of culpable or reckless conduct.

Ms Russell said alcohol had been consumed before the incident but that her client, a health and safety executive in the oil and gas industry, tried initially to diffuse the situation.

“She recalls asking the complainer to calm down,” she said.

Ms Russell continued: “She said she was going to calm her down by throwing the contents of her glass on her,” adding that at this point there was “a coming together” between the women”.

Sheriff Sara Matheson fined Bredin £1080 and imposed a £75 victim surcharge making a total penalty of £1155.