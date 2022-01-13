Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Yob spends night in cells after trashing new neighbour’s garden just days after moving in

By Kathryn Wylie
January 13, 2022, 6:00 am
Kieran Forsyth appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
The new neighbour from hell spent the night in the cells after trashing next door’s garden just days after moving in.

Kieran Forsyth only arrived at the property in Inverurie’s Aquhorthies Circle last week but has already threatened his new neighbours.

The 24-year-old appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today and pleaded guilty to a charge of acting in a threatening or abusive manner last night.

The court heard how he turned up the door of his neighbour uninvited before demanding entry. When that didn’t happen he started shouting, swearing and trashing the garden.

During the rampage, he broke a child’s scooter by flinging it on the ground and then threw a bike at a parked car, damaging both.

Police were called and he was cautioned, charged and arrested before spending the night in the cells at Kittybrewster.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said Forsyth had not long moved to Inverurie from Kemnay.

Fiscal depute David Robertson said Forsyth was subject to bail conditions at the time of the offence and had recently been handed a community payback order by the court.

Kieran Forsyth previously threw a traffic cone through the window of the New Inn in Ellon

That sentence came in December after he admitted causing £1,500 worth of damage to an Ellon hotel.

He handed himself into police in July 2020 after he flung a traffic cone through New Inn Hotel in Market Street. 

Sentencing for his latest destructive streak was deferred by Sheriff Lesley Johnston who called for background reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

Forsyth was granted bail meantime and the full circumstances and any mitigation will be heard before the court next month.

