Yob spends night in cells after trashing new neighbour’s garden just days after moving in

The new neighbour from hell spent the night in the cells after trashing next door’s garden just days after moving in.

Kieran Forsyth only arrived at the property in Inverurie’s Aquhorthies Circle last week but has already threatened his new neighbours.

The 24-year-old appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today and pleaded guilty to a charge of acting in a threatening or abusive manner last night.

The court heard how he turned up the door of his neighbour uninvited before demanding entry. When that didn’t happen he started shouting, swearing and trashing the garden.

During the rampage, he broke a child’s scooter by flinging it on the ground and then threw a bike at a parked car, damaging both.

Police were called and he was cautioned, charged and arrested before spending the night in the cells at Kittybrewster.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said Forsyth had not long moved to Inverurie from Kemnay.

Fiscal depute David Robertson said Forsyth was subject to bail conditions at the time of the offence and had recently been handed a community payback order by the court.

That sentence came in December after he admitted causing £1,500 worth of damage to an Ellon hotel.

He handed himself into police in July 2020 after he flung a traffic cone through New Inn Hotel in Market Street.

Sentencing for his latest destructive streak was deferred by Sheriff Lesley Johnston who called for background reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

Forsyth was granted bail meantime and the full circumstances and any mitigation will be heard before the court next month.

