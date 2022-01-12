Learner driver jailed after shocking 130mph police chase along the A9

An error occurred. Please try again.

A learner driver who led police on a 130mph chase along the A9 has been jailed.

David McDonough held only a provisional driving licence when he sped away from cops on the Perth-Inverness road, jumping red lights, swerving between lanes and mounting verges.

The reckless eight-mile chase was only brought to an end when McDonough’s Volkswagen Passat had its tyres punctured by a police Stinger device and was sandwiched between two cop cars.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court that the incident began on a stretch of the A9 near Kingussie, just before 10.30pm on March 9 last year, when it was raining and the road surface was wet.

She said: “Police were on patrol when they observed the accused’s vehicle, which appeared to be travelling at excess speed. Police witnesses alerted colleagues and went in pursuit of the vehicle.”

The court heard McDonough did not stop when the officers activated their blue lights.

130mph police chase

“The accused’s vehicle accelerated harshly in an effort to make off from the police vehicle,” Ms Poke said, adding that the police vehicle reached speeds of 130 miles per hour as it attempted to keep up with his car.

McDonough was seen running a temporary red light controlling traffic flow around a road works site before a spot to deploy a ‘hollow spiked tyre deflation device’ was identified.

“The accused’s vehicle came into contact with the device causing three tyres to deflate,” Ms Poke told the court.

“The vehicle then mounted the offside verge and continued passing a second set of temporary traffic lights,” she said, adding: “The accused’s vehicle was observed swerving across both lanes.”

Eventually two police vehicles were able to close in on McDonough and bring him to a stop.

“In effect, he was sandwiched between the two cars,” Ms Poke added.

McDonough was taken to Burnett Road Police Station where it was confirmed there was no alcohol in his system, however a swab returned a positive result for cannabis.

However, McDonough refused to give a blood sample claiming a fear of needles, so the level of cannabis could not be established.

Driver held only provisional licence

Police also checked records and discovered he only held a provisional driving licence, meaning the vehicle’s insurance was also invalid.

The 28-year-old appeared for sentencing in Inverness today having previously pled guilty to charges of dangerous driving, driving without insurance and failing to provide a specimen.

His solicitor Patrick O’Dea told the court that McDonough’s actions had been the result of “an impulsive decision.”

He said his client, of Escort Close, Halewood, Liverpool, was currently on a supervision order having been caught driving whilst disqualified last year and was “engaging well”.

Sheriff Margaret Neilson told McDonough: “You are very lucky you didn’t kill yourself or other people by your behaviour,” and added: “You have no regard for road traffic law clearly.”

She called his behaviour “shocking” and said it would “not be tolerated”.

“Given all the circumstances I see no alternative available to me but to impose a custodial sentence today,” Sheriff Neilson told McDonough.

He was jailed for 11 months and disqualified from driving for three years.