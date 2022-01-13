Neighbour found ranting and raving in Aberdeen street told cops he’d ‘firebomb’ homes

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man who was ranting and swearing in the street at 9am told cops he was going to follow them home and “firebomb” their houses.

Hugh Clyde was reported to police by his neighbour at around 11.20am who was concerned after the 59-year-old had been shouting profanity in the street at Provost Graham Avenue, Aberdeen, for “a number of hours”.

When officers took Clyde into custody, he made a number of threats to assault them and set their homes on fire while also making vile sexual threats to a female cop.

He then told a group of police constables he would follow them home and “firebomb” their homes.

And he even told one officer that he’d leave him “with only one eye”.

Clyde appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted two charges of abusing a police call handler, making threats to infect his neighbour with coronavirus and set fire to his property on April 15 last year.

He also pled guilty to an additional charge that he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner towards his neighbour on May 2 2021.

Fiscal depute Carol Gammie told the court: “When police arrived they found the front door open and the accused lying on the sofa – he engaged with them briefly before he started to swear at the officers.

“The neighbour who called the police told officers that the accused had been outside since 9am ‘having outbursts’ and reported that he was concerned by the amount of aggression shown by him.

“Police arrested the accused but on the way to Kittybrewster Custody Suite he became verbally aggressive, mainly towards one officer.”

Clyde told the officer that he was “going to rip the veins out of your neck” and that he was going to leave him with “only one eye”.

As cops tried to change the way Clyde was handcuffed due to his threats, the 59-year-old grabbed hold of one officer’s fingers and bent them back.

He later told another officer that he was “going to set his house on fire” and made vile sexual comments to a female officer.

Clyde finally told a group of officers that when they finished their shift he would “follow them home and assault their families” and “firebomb” their homes.

He also threatened to kill his neighbours.

Accused has ‘longstanding issue with alcohol’

Defence agent John McLeod said that his client “completely accepts” that he took part in this behaviour.

He added: “He has a longstanding issue with alcohol but he has made commendable progress over the last six to eight months.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier made Clyde, of Provost Graham Avenue, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision lasting two years.

He also ordered him to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work.

