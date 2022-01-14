Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Elgin predator jailed after raping teenage girls he targeted on social media

By Dave Finlay
January 14, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: January 14, 2022, 6:13 pm
Matthew Watson leaving the High Court in Aberdeen.
Matthew Watson leaving the High Court in Aberdeen.

A prolific predator has been jailed for eight years after grooming underage girls during a catalogue of sex crimes against 10 victims.

A judge told Matthew Watson, 36, that his behaviour was “utterly despicable” and was motivated by his desire to use them for his own sexual gratification.

Lord Richardson said that it was clear that his actions have had a profound and long-lasting effect on some victims.

The judge told Watson at the High Court in Edinburgh: “As you will surely recognise, a lengthy period in custody is the only appropriate sentence I can pass on you to reflect your appalling conduct.”

“You subjected each of these women to deeply distressing experiences,” he told the sex offender.

Matthew Watson leaving Elgin Sheriff Court in 2015 after being given a community payback order for possessing indecent images.

Lord Richardson ordered that Watson should be under supervision for a further five years following his imprisonment.

The court heard that Watson, of Mannochmore, Thomshill, Elgin, in Moray, was assessed as posing a high risk of reconviction for sexual offending.

Lord Richardson said that a background report prepared on the rapist revealed that he continued to deny responsibility for the most serious crimes he was convicted on.

Watson was earlier found guilty of five offences by a jury, including three charges of rape and one of assault with intent to rape, following a week-long trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.

He admitted a further 13 offences, including indecent conduct and underage sex.

Watson persistently asked child for naked pictures

The offending occurred between 2005 and 2018 and took place in Moray, Elgin and Inverness.

One girl told police that shortly after her 14th birthday she had a friend request made to her by Watson through Facebook.

His messages to the schoolgirl quickly became flirtatious and then became increasingly sexual.

 

He asked for naked pictures and, as a result of his persistence, she sent him a topless photograph.

Watson responded with pictures of his naked torso and penis.

Watson placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely

He went on to pick the child up in his car and drove her to a wooded area for sex on two occasions.

Another 14-year-old was kissed, molested and subjected to rape in a car by Watson at a location in Inverness.

Defence counsel Herbert Kerrigan QC said: “He requires to avail himself of all opportunities which are given within prison to engage in a pattern of rehabilitation.

“He must appreciate that he cannot be involved, not simply with those under 16, but with girls and young women of tender age.”

Watson was told that he will be placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]