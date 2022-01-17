Aberdeen drug dealer caught red-handed during police raid avoids prison

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A drug dealer who was caught handing over cannabis for cash after police raided his Aberdeen home had avoided prison.

Christopher Forfar was warned he could face jail after police caught him dealing the class B drug from his kitchen during the coronavirus lockdown in June 2020.

The 31-year-old addict’s home was raided by police after cops received intelligence that Forfar was selling and supplying drugs from there.

A search of his home uncovered 291g of cannabis with a street value of £4,210, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Stuffed drugs down trousers

Fiscal depute David Robertson said: “On being traced in his kitchen with another man he was observed in a hand-to-hand exchange with the other man, quickly placing an item down the front of his trousers when police arrived.”

He said Forfar was immediately detained and searched and “he immediately stated he had drugs within the address”.

“A search found various drugs and drug paraphernalia,” the fiscal added. “There was several bags of green herbal substance reviewed which all tested positive for being cannabis.”

Forfar pleaded guilty to a charge of being involved in the supply of a class B drug.

His defence agent Mike Munro said his client “realised he was walking into court but there was no guarantee he’d get to walk out again”.

He argued Forfar was a “conduit”.

‘He was not dealing commercially’

“He purchased this substantial amount in order that it could be distributed to others that he knew,” Mr Munro said. “He was not going out on the streets and dealing commercially.

“To his credit, he has been honest with the authorities and surprisingly honest with his employer.”

Sheriff David Hall said he could spare Forfar jail thanks, in part, to that job and his employer’s support of him through a drug-testing programme.

“This is a serious matter,” he told him. “This is a lot of cannabis.

“Your explanation as to how and why you became involved is not at all impressive but I do take note of what you have done since this offence, in particular your frankness with your employer, who is assisting you with your addiction issues.

“That teamed with family issues and your lack of record leads me to let you remain at liberty.”

Forfar, of Stronsay Drive, Aberdeen, was handed a community payback order comprising social work supervision for one year and 150 hours of unpaid work.

