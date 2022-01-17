Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen drug dealer caught red-handed during police raid avoids prison

By Kathryn Wylie
January 17, 2022, 6:00 am
Christopher Forfar leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court
A drug dealer who was caught handing over cannabis for cash after police raided his Aberdeen home had avoided prison.

Christopher Forfar was warned he could face jail after police caught him dealing the class B drug from his kitchen during the coronavirus lockdown in June 2020.

The 31-year-old addict’s home was raided by police after cops received intelligence that Forfar was selling and supplying drugs from there.

A search of his home uncovered 291g of cannabis with a street value of £4,210, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Stuffed drugs down trousers

Fiscal depute David Robertson said: “On being traced in his kitchen with another man he was observed in a hand-to-hand exchange with the other man, quickly placing an item down the front of his trousers when police arrived.”

He said Forfar was immediately detained and searched and “he immediately stated he had drugs within the address”.

“A search found various drugs and drug paraphernalia,” the fiscal added. “There was several bags of green herbal substance reviewed which all tested positive for being cannabis.”

Forfar pleaded guilty to a charge of being involved in the supply of a class B drug.

His defence agent Mike Munro said his client “realised he was walking into court but there was no guarantee he’d get to walk out again”.

He argued Forfar was a “conduit”.

‘He was not dealing commercially’

“He purchased this substantial amount in order that it could be distributed to others that he knew,” Mr Munro said. “He was not going out on the streets and dealing commercially.

“To his credit, he has been honest with the authorities and surprisingly honest with his employer.”

Sheriff David Hall said he could spare Forfar jail thanks, in part, to that job and his employer’s support of him through a drug-testing programme.

“This is a serious matter,” he told him. “This is a lot of cannabis.

“Your explanation as to how and why you became involved is not at all impressive but I do take note of what you have done since this offence, in particular your frankness with your employer, who is assisting you with your addiction issues.

“That teamed with family issues and your lack of record leads me to let you remain at liberty.”

Forfar, of Stronsay Drive, Aberdeen, was handed a community payback order comprising social work supervision for one year and 150 hours of unpaid work.

