Prison for thug who bit cop and left him needing Hepatitis B and tetanus booster jabs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A thug who left a police officer needing Hepatitis B and tetanus jabs after a vicious biting attack has been handed a two-year prison sentence.

Patryk Pogodzinski, 26, drew blood when he bit a police officer on the thumb while resisting arrest for breaching his bail conditions on August 27 last year.

The attack took place on Seaton Road in Aberdeen after police spotted Pogodzinski cycling around the area on his bike, in breach of his conditions.

He admitted two charges of assault to injury and another of assault, as well as a breach of bail.

Pogodzinski has been held in HMP Grampian as he awaited sentencing.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pogodzinski was spotted in Seaton by officers despite there being a bail condition in place that stopped him from entering the street.

He cycled away from the officers into Seaton Road, where he dumped his bike and was later found on the first-floor landing of a block of flats.

“He was handcuffed and taken outside but started to struggle with the officers,” the fiscal said.

“One constable was holding the accused’s handcuffs near the top of his head when he began to bite his right hand.”

She said when another officer tried to put Pogodzinksi into leg restraints he was kicked in the head twice.

“He then bit the final constable on his left thumb, breaking the skin and drawing blood,” the fiscal added.

“They attended at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and was treated for three puncture wounds to the right hand.

“He received a Hepatitis B booster vaccine and a tetanus booster and will receive an ongoing blood test for six months to rule out infection.”

It’s not the first time Pogodzinski has been caught breaching court orders after he admitted stealing a bike when he should have been on a curfew last July.

‘Your behaviour was vile and disgusting’

Defence agent John Hardie told the court that his client had “an unenviable record” for offending.

He added: “He has been using this period of custody to reflect on how he has been living his life.

“Mr Pogodzinski says he has benefited from the support he has received while in custody.”

Sheriff William Summers told the 26-year-old that the court needed to realise that he has a “raft of previous convictions – seven in 2021 alone”.

He added: “Your behaviour on August 27 last year was vile and disgusting.

“Amongst other things, you assaulted three police officers in the execution of their duties and you bit two police officers, one to their injury, and you repeatedly kicked another police officer to the head.

“I realise that you have never previously served a custodial sentence, but that is about to come to an end.”

Sheriff Summers sentenced Pogodzinski, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, to two years in prison backdated to August 30 last year.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.