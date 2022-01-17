Men deny alleged hammer attack on Aberdeen playing fields

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men have denied claims they seriously injured a man with blades and a hammer during an assault on Aberdeen playing fields.

Craig Strachan, 26, and Craig Dick, 34, are alleged to have, while acting with another person, attacked the man at Sheddocksley playing fields on September 6.

Dick also faces a charge over the death of a nine-month-old cavapoochon named Ziggy, who was seriously injured during an incident at the playing fields involving a Staffordshire bull terrier.

The charge against Strachan and Dick states they repeatedly struck the man to the head with bladed articles and a hammer or similar implement, as well as repeatedly kicking and punching him to the body, all to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

The death of Ziggy

Dick faces two alternative charges over the puppy’s death.

The first, under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, alleges Dick was the owner of a Staffordshire bull terrier that was dangerously out of control and repeatedly bit another dog causing it to die from its injuries.

The second alternative charge, under the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982, alleges he was in charge of the Staffie and permitted it to cause danger or injury or give reasonable cause for alarm or annoyance to Toni Bennett, who was walking Ziggy, in that it bit her dog repeatedly resulting in its death.

Miss Bennett previously told the Press and Journal of her heartbreak over the death of beloved Ziggy.

Strachan also faces a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the playing fields by acting aggressively and making threats of violence.

Both Strachan and Dick also face a further charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by attending at an address on Tay Road, Aberdeen, uninvited – and in possession of a dead Staffordshire bull terrier – while in possession of a knife.

And finally, Dick is also charged with assaulting and robbing a man at an address on Byron Square, Aberdeen, by repeatedly punching him to the head to his injury and robbing him of money and a phone.

Strachan, of Broomhill Avenue, Aberdeen, and Dick, of HMP Grampian, pled not guilty to all charges against them when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

A further hearing was set for later this month.

