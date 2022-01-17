Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Men deny alleged hammer attack on Aberdeen playing fields

By Danny McKay
January 17, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: January 17, 2022, 6:20 pm
Sheddocksley playing fields.
Sheddocksley playing fields.

Two men have denied claims they seriously injured a man with blades and a hammer during an assault on Aberdeen playing fields.

Craig Strachan, 26, and Craig Dick, 34, are alleged to have, while acting with another person, attacked the man at Sheddocksley playing fields on September 6.

Dick also faces a charge over the death of a nine-month-old cavapoochon named Ziggy, who was seriously injured during an incident at the playing fields involving a Staffordshire bull terrier.

The charge against Strachan and Dick states they repeatedly struck the man to the head with bladed articles and a hammer or similar implement, as well as repeatedly kicking and punching him to the body, all to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

The death of Ziggy

Dick faces two alternative charges over the puppy’s death.

The first, under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, alleges Dick was the owner of a Staffordshire bull terrier that was dangerously out of control and repeatedly bit another dog causing it to die from its injuries.

The second alternative charge, under the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982, alleges he was in charge of the Staffie and permitted it to cause danger or injury or give reasonable cause for alarm or annoyance to Toni Bennett, who was walking Ziggy, in that it bit her dog repeatedly resulting in its death.

Miss Bennett previously told the Press and Journal of her heartbreak over the death of beloved Ziggy.

Ziggy the cavapoochon was seriously injured during the incident.

Strachan also faces a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the playing fields by acting aggressively and making threats of violence.

Both Strachan and Dick also face a further charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by attending at an address on Tay Road, Aberdeen, uninvited – and in possession of a dead Staffordshire bull terrier – while in possession of a knife.

And finally, Dick is also charged with assaulting and robbing a man at an address on Byron Square, Aberdeen, by repeatedly punching him to the head to his injury and robbing him of money and a phone.

Strachan, of Broomhill Avenue, Aberdeen, and Dick, of HMP Grampian, pled not guilty to all charges against them when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

A further hearing was set for later this month.

