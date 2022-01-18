Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man punched police officer in face in Aberdeen garden

By Danny McKay
January 18, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A man punched a cop in the face as officers responded to reports of males “acting aggressively” at an address in Aberdeen.

Police officers were sent to the property on Seaton Place East during the evening of June 25 2020, but when they arrived they found 32-year-old Greg Hatten acting aggressively.

Hatten lashed out with a fist and struck the officer.

He was swiftly arrested and hauled to Kittybrewster police station.

Fiscal depute Carol Gammie told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police were called to the address at 11.15pm.

Cop escaped injury

She said: “Police approached the accused in the rear garden of the locus and engaged with him.

“He was aggressive towards one officer, who instructed him to move back, which he did, but he then assaulted the officer by punching him to the left cheek with his clenched fist, which fortunately did not cause any injury.

“He was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster custody suite.”

 

Hatten, of Fulmar Court, Newtonhill, pled guilty to assaulting the officer and to failing to appear at court on a previous occasion.

Defence agent David Sutherland asked for sentence to be deferred for reports.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston adjourned the case until March to allow time for the reports to be prepared.

