Man punched police officer in face in Aberdeen garden

A man punched a cop in the face as officers responded to reports of males “acting aggressively” at an address in Aberdeen.

Police officers were sent to the property on Seaton Place East during the evening of June 25 2020, but when they arrived they found 32-year-old Greg Hatten acting aggressively.

Hatten lashed out with a fist and struck the officer.

He was swiftly arrested and hauled to Kittybrewster police station.

Fiscal depute Carol Gammie told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police were called to the address at 11.15pm.

Cop escaped injury

She said: “Police approached the accused in the rear garden of the locus and engaged with him.

“He was aggressive towards one officer, who instructed him to move back, which he did, but he then assaulted the officer by punching him to the left cheek with his clenched fist, which fortunately did not cause any injury.

“He was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster custody suite.”

Hatten, of Fulmar Court, Newtonhill, pled guilty to assaulting the officer and to failing to appear at court on a previous occasion.

Defence agent David Sutherland asked for sentence to be deferred for reports.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston adjourned the case until March to allow time for the reports to be prepared.

