Inverness flat party ends in ‘extremely violent’ attempted murder

A man was almost killed in a sustained and violent attack after he asked a group of people to leave his house after they had been partying for two days.

Gary Paterson returned to his upstairs flat in Miller Street, Inverness, on March 5 last year to find two men and two women drunk inside.

One of them was William Williamson, 23, who appeared before Lord Harrower at the High Court in Inverness today and admitted attempted murder.

Mr Paterson was severely injured and permanently disfigured when Williamson repeatedly kicked and punched him.

Mr Paterson required life-saving surgery due to massive blood loss from multiple fractures to his head, cuts so deep they were through to the bone and a ruptured eye.

Part of the skin on his cheek was ripped off and two arteries had to be repaired to stop the bleeding.

Advocate depute John Kennan told the judge that Mr Paterson’s face still suffers from paralysis, his vision is impaired, his eyelid is disfigured and he has permanent scarring as well as no feeling in an ear.

Extremely violent attack

Mr Kennan said: “Police found him lying unconscious on the floor, in a pool of blood from severe head injuries that were life-threatening. He required to be resuscitated in hospital.”

The prosecutor added that witnesses in the property were unclear as to exactly what happened due to intoxication.

“But it was extremely violent and sustained,” Mr Keenan said.

The court heard that Mr Paterson, who lived alone in the temporary accommodation, had been away for a couple of days visiting.

‘Get off him, you will hurt him’

“Three other people had access to the property and he returned on the evening of March 5 to find Williamson and the others there.”

Mr Keenan said that neighbours had heard a party going on from the day before.

“An argument ensured about Williamson and the others still being there and that seems to have resulted in the offence,” he said.

“Neighbours heard shouting and a female saying ‘get off him, you will hurt him’ and police were called.

Covered in blood

“Williamson was traced and his clothing was covered in blood. Officers then found Mr Paterson.

Defence advocate for Williamson, an Inverness man with Kiltarlity connections and described as an Inverness prisoner, asked for a background report to be prepared on his client.

He said: “Given his criminal record, the court could proceed to sentence today.

“But he lost his father a couple of years ago, and his sister last year. Also, he was still only 22 when the offence took place.”

Lord Harrower agreed and Williamson will be sentenced in High Court in Glasgow on February 15.

He was again remanded in custody.