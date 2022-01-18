Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inverness flat party ends in ‘extremely violent’ attempted murder

By David Love
January 18, 2022, 5:08 pm Updated: January 18, 2022, 5:36 pm
The High Court in Inverness
The High Court in Inverness

A man was almost killed in a sustained and violent attack after he asked a group of people to leave his house after they had been partying for two days.

Gary Paterson returned to his upstairs flat in Miller Street, Inverness, on March 5 last year to find two men and two women drunk inside.

One of them was William Williamson, 23, who appeared before Lord Harrower at the High Court in Inverness today and admitted attempted murder.

Mr Paterson was severely injured and permanently disfigured when Williamson repeatedly kicked and punched him.

Mr Paterson required life-saving surgery due to massive blood loss from multiple fractures to his head, cuts so deep they were through to the bone and a ruptured eye.

Part of the skin on his cheek was ripped off and two arteries had to be repaired to stop the bleeding.

Advocate depute John Kennan told the judge that Mr Paterson’s face still suffers from paralysis, his vision is impaired, his eyelid is disfigured and he has permanent scarring as well as no feeling in an ear.

Extremely violent attack

Mr Kennan said: “Police found him lying unconscious on the floor, in a pool of blood from severe head injuries that were life-threatening. He required to be resuscitated in hospital.”

The prosecutor added that witnesses in the property were unclear as to exactly what happened due to intoxication.

“But it was extremely violent and sustained,” Mr Keenan said.

The court heard that Mr Paterson, who lived alone in the temporary accommodation, had been away for a couple of days visiting.

‘Get off him, you will hurt him’

“Three other people had access to the property and he returned on the evening of March 5 to find Williamson and the others there.”

Mr Keenan said that neighbours had heard a party going on from the day before.

“An argument ensured about Williamson and the others still being there and that seems to have resulted in the offence,” he said.

“Neighbours heard shouting and a female saying ‘get off him, you will hurt him’ and police were called.

Covered in blood

“Williamson was traced and his clothing was covered in blood. Officers then found Mr Paterson.

Defence advocate for Williamson, an Inverness man with Kiltarlity connections and described as an Inverness prisoner, asked for a background report to be prepared on his client.

He said: “Given his criminal record, the court could proceed to sentence today.

“But he lost his father a couple of years ago, and his sister last year. Also, he was still only 22 when the offence took place.”

Lord Harrower agreed and Williamson will be sentenced in High Court in Glasgow on February 15.

He was again remanded in custody.

