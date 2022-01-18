Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Builder caught while more than four times the drink-drive limit on Christmas Eve

By David McPhee
January 18, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: January 18, 2022, 6:23 pm
Vladut Hostina leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Vladut Hostina leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A driver has been banned from the roads after he was caught while more than four times the drink-drive limit on Christmas Eve.

Vladut Hostina, 27, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted getting behind the wheel after meeting a friend for drinks during the festive period.

Police stopped Hostina’s vehicle on Aberdeen’s Union Street at around 9pm on Christmas Eve and carried out a roadside breath test that showed he was under the influence.

A further test at the police station showed that Hostina was driving while more than four times the drink-drive limit.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of drink-driving on December 24 last year.

Vladut Hostina was caught drink-driving on Union Street on Christmas Eve.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told the court that police had stopped Hostina’s car at 9.05pm on Union Street.

She said: “Roadside procedures were carried out as there was a smell of alcohol coming from the accused.

“He was required to provide a specimen of breath for a roadside breath test, which provided a positive result.

“The accused was thereafter arrested and a further breath test was carried out.”

When breathalysed Hostina gave a reading of 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mg.

Amount of alcohol was ‘quite significant’

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt told the court that Hostina, a construction worker, had met a friend for a drink and had intended not to drive home.

He added: “He has never been in any trouble before in either the UK or Romania.

“He met a friend in the pub and was to leave his car there, but after taking alcohol he made the fateful decision to drive home.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnstone told him that the amount of alcohol in his breath when tested was “quite significant”.

“It was more than four times the limit”, she said.

“So I’m going to disqualify you from driving for the minimum period.”

Sheriff Johnston banned Hostina, of Glendale Mews, Aberdeen, from driving for 12 months and fined him £640.

