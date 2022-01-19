Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Driver tests positive for cocaine – but blames bad driving on methadone

By Jenni Gee
January 19, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: January 19, 2022, 7:05 pm
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court

A driver who tested positive for cocaine said it was not the coke that was affecting his driving – it was his methadone prescription.

A member of the public called police after spotting Steven Grant, 42, driving in a concerning manner on the A82 in September last year.

He was traced by officers, who observed the vehicle drifting in the lane and pulled it over.

A roadside drugs swab came back positive for cocaine, but, when charged, Grant said his poor driving had been caused by his methadone prescription.

Grant pled guilty to a single charge of driving while unfit through drink or drugs at  Inverness Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court that on September 23 2021 his driving had aroused suspicion.

She said: “Police received a call from a member of the public reporting a concern about the manner of a vehicle being driven on the A82.

“Police were dispatched to trace the vehicle and discovered the vehicle drifting in the lane. The driver appeared unable to control the car.”

Driver appeared ‘impaired’

The court heard that officers used blue lights to stop Grant’s vehicle and they noted he “appeared impaired with slow movement and speech”.

Grant was breathalysed and swabbed for drugs. His breath alcohol level was well below the legal limit, but his saliva returned a positive result for cocaine.

He was taken to Burnett Road police station where further samples were collected.

When cautioned and charged he told officers: “When you stopped me I wasn’t under the influence of drink and drugs, it was my medication.”

Solicitor Graham Mann told the court that his client, a self-employed forestry machine operator, had a longstanding prescription for methadone.

He said: “His position is that he is subject to prescribed medication.”

Sheriff Margaret Neilson fined Grant, of Thistle Road, Conon Bridge, £420 and banned him from the roads for a year.

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]