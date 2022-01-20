‘Handbags at dawn’: Man fined after assaulting Aberdeen taxi driver

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen man has been fined after a “handbags at dawn” encounter with an irate taxi driver.

Kyle Barclay, known as Kyle Lindsay’s violent encounter began when he drove into the taxi rank on Chapel Street in Aberdeen city centre.

A driver quickly approached Lindsay, 28, and challenged him – reminding him the rank was only to be used by taxis.

But Lindsay did not take kindly to this and flew into a rage, assaulting the man by grabbing his neck and attempting to kick and punch him.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the assault happened at 6.35pm on September 4 2020.

“At this time, the accused drove a motor vehicle into the taxi rank,” she said. “The complainer approached the accused and told him it was taxis only.

“The accused got out of the vehicle and started shouting at him.”

‘He’s clearly taken things over the score’

Lindsay pushed the cabbie and grabbed him by the neck.

He also attempted to kick and punch him, but the man walked away, back to his taxi.

Lindsay went back to his own car and drove away, but the matter was reported to police.

Ms Ward described the incident as “handbags at dawn” and conceded the complainer had been “slightly aggressive” in getting out of his taxi and approaching Lindsay to remonstrate with him.

Lindsay, of Fifeshill Way, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of assault.

Defence agent Chris Maitland said his client accepted his reaction had been “over the top” and apologised for it.

He added: “It was his reaction to being challenged by the complainer in the first place, but he’s clearly taken things over the score.”

Mr Maitland said Lindsay, who was not personally present for the hearing, had no previous convictions.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin ordered Lindsay to pay a fine of £470.

