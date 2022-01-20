Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Handbags at dawn’: Man fined after assaulting Aberdeen taxi driver

By Danny McKay
January 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
The incident happened at the taxi rank on Chapel Street, Aberdeen.
An Aberdeen man has been fined after a “handbags at dawn” encounter with an irate taxi driver.

Kyle Barclay, known as Kyle Lindsay’s violent encounter began when he drove into the taxi rank on Chapel Street in Aberdeen city centre.

A driver quickly approached Lindsay, 28, and challenged him – reminding him the rank was only to be used by taxis.

But Lindsay did not take kindly to this and flew into a rage, assaulting the man by grabbing his neck and attempting to kick and punch him.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the assault happened at 6.35pm on September 4 2020.

“At this time, the accused drove a motor vehicle into the taxi rank,” she said. “The complainer approached the accused and told him it was taxis only.

“The accused got out of the vehicle and started shouting at him.”

‘He’s clearly taken things over the score’

Lindsay pushed the cabbie and grabbed him by the neck.

He also attempted to kick and punch him, but the man walked away, back to his taxi.

Lindsay went back to his own car and drove away, but the matter was reported to police.

Ms Ward described the incident as “handbags at dawn” and conceded the complainer had been “slightly aggressive” in getting out of his taxi and approaching Lindsay to remonstrate with him.

Lindsay, of Fifeshill Way, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of assault.

Defence agent Chris Maitland said his client accepted his reaction had been “over the top” and apologised for it.

He added: “It was his reaction to being challenged by the complainer in the first place, but he’s clearly taken things over the score.”

Mr Maitland said Lindsay, who was not personally present for the hearing, had no previous convictions.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin ordered Lindsay to pay a fine of £470.

