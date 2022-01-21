Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen University student who sexually assaulted girl at Hogmanay party handed supervision

By Kathryn Wylie
January 21, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 21, 2022, 11:53 am
Dominic Gallo leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Dominic Gallo leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

An Aberdeen University student who sexually assaulted a young woman during a Hogmanay party has been added to the sex offenders register.

Dominic Gallo asked the woman if she “wanted to call a taxi” before taking her into his bedroom and assaulting her, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

The 23-year-old kissed and groped her without her consent while she was incapacitated at a flat on Castle Terrace in Aberdeen on New Year’s Day last year.

Gallo pled guilty to one charge of sexual assault last month and background reports were ordered.

Dominic Gallo admitted sexually assaulting a young woman.

At that time, the court heard how the woman and a group of friends had gone to a New Year’s Eve concert the previous evening before heading to Gallo’s flat for a party.

His victim later told police that she “considered herself to be drunk” and had continued to consume alcohol and a form of popper inhalant drug.

‘You are really drunk’

Gallo had approached the woman in his flat hallway and asked her if she wanted to call a taxi from within his bedroom where it was quieter.

“The last thing she remembers is being on her back and the accused kissing her on the lips and touching her buttocks,” fiscal depute David Ballock said.

“She felt dazed and he said: ‘You are really drunk, I feel bad. Do you want me to stop?’

“She was still dazed but replied: ‘I’m so drunk’.”

Girl ran away and told friends

Gallo continued to kiss and grope the girl until someone entered the room, at which point she immediately got up and ran out of the room.

The young woman then became upset and started crying before telling two friends that Gallo had touched her inappropriately.

She later told a senior lecturer at Aberdeen University and the incident was reported to the police.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said that a social worker’s recommendation that Gallo carries out the Moving Forward, Making Changes rehabilitation programme was “quite appropriate”.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan agreed and suggested he did not believe any additional unpaid work needed to be ordered given the programme is “quite taxing and takes quite a considerable amount of time to be completed”.

‘This is an alternative to custody’

He ordered Gallo to carry out the rehab programme and remain under the supervision of social workers for three years.

Gallo was warned: “This is an alternative to custody so you should understand very clearly that if you don’t cooperate fully with this order then you will be brought back to court.

“If it was found you had not done your best to cooperate there would be a serious risk you will be given a custodial sentence.”

Gallo, of Claremont Place, Aberdeen, was also placed on the sex offenders register.

