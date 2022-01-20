Man accused of attempted murder after alleged stabbing on Aberdeen street By Danny McKay January 20, 2022, 3:43 pm Updated: January 20, 2022, 5:11 pm Police at Balnagask Road on January 11. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Man dies following crash involving car and lorry Woman assaulted and racially abused Inverness taxi driver Pensioner, 82, allowed to keep licence despite causing crash with careless overtake of tractor ‘Handbags at dawn’: Man fined after assaulting Aberdeen taxi driver