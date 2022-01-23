Aberdeen lout jailed for throwing rocks at cars after breaching community order

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A boozed-up lout who threw rocks at cars in Aberdeen while celebrating his release from prison is back behind bars – after breaching a community order previously imposed.

Kasim Javed had spent most of his 2021 inside HMP Grampian, but after getting released on June 25 he overdid his celebrations, first throwing rocks at vehicles and then trying to bite a police officer.

One terrified driver on Wellington Road, Aberdeen, was forced to duck as Javed picked up a large stone at the roadside and launched it at the vehicle, causing £600 worth of damage.

Javed, 33, previously admitted two charges of culpable and reckless conduct and one of assaulting a police officer and was handed a two-year supervision order and a four-month curfew.

But Javed found himself back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week, where he admitted breaching the community payback order.

Defence agent Graham Morrison told the court that Javed had moved out of his curfew address due to a volatile relationship with his sister.

He said: “He drinks, she can’t tolerate him drinking, she threw him out.”

The solicitor said his client had been living elsewhere but had returned to the area to hand himself in.

Witness filmed incident on mobile phone

Sheriff Lesley Johnston revoked the previously imposed community payback order and instead jailed Javed, of Craigievar Place, Aberdeen, for 30 days.

At an earlier hearing, fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At 10.40pm on June 26, one of the witnesses was driving on Wellington Road.

“As he passed the junction with Balnagask Road he heard a loud thud and observed the accused at the side of the road.”

The driver pulled over to check for damage but did not find any so carried on driving.

Ms Kerr said: “Another witness driving his car observed the accused standing with his right arm back as if he was about to throw something at the vehicle.

“He was observed to pick up a large rock and forcefully throw it at the car, causing the witness to duck.

“This was filmed by another witness who was within the car.”

The rock left two large dents to rear door panels which cost around £600 to repair.

Police were contacted.

After being placed in the back of a police vehicle, Javed became “unpredictable and verbally abusive”.

Javed was ‘very, very drunk’

He tried to get out of the vehicle, and when prevented from doing so made “multiple attempts” to bite one of the officers.

At that hearing, Mr Morrison admitted his client had an “unenviable record”.

He said: “He’s spent most of the past year in custody. That came to an end on Friday, June 25.”

Mr Morrison said his client had essentially “requested” jail when being sentenced previously over other offences.

He said: “He wanted to be in custody. He wanted to get away from the issues he had when at liberty.”

The solicitor explained Javed was now in a much better position with “light at the end of the tunnel” and did not want to return to prison.

