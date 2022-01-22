Rejected Aberdeen lover hounded ex with 110 calls and note under the door

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man dumped for cheating on his girlfriend stalked her for four days in an attempt to win her back before police found him sitting outside her house.

Szymon Zamierowski refused to believe his relationship of five months was over and attempted to win his ex back with no less than 110 phone calls, a note under the door, numerous text messages and even a loitered outside her home.

Despite her repeated demands that he leave her alone, the 34-year-old told her: “You can block me all you want, I will find a way to message you anyway.”

The woman finally called police after four days of unwanted attention, in May last year, after she spotted Zamierowski sitting in his car outside her home.

‘You can block me all you want…’

Fiscal depute David Ballock told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that the woman dumped Zamierowski because of his infidelity and went on to block his mobile number and social media accounts.

Two days after, though, he began a four-day long attempt at winning her back.

“On May 6, 2021 she received a WhatsApp message from his mobile phone,” the fiscal added. “This was in Polish but translated to ‘I know that you are reading this message. You can block me all you want. I will find a way to message you anyway.”

She told him to leave her alone but the next day a note appeared under her door which read: “I love you so much … forever yours, Szymon.”

‘Get out of my life’

The following day another phone call followed during which the woman told him to “forget about me”, “move on” and “get out of my life”.

Later that night he resorted to calling from a withheld number but was again hung up on.

A further 110 withheld number calls went unanswered and issues came to a head when the woman looked out of her window to see Zamierowski sitting in his car, parked outside her home.

“As a result of the accused’s utter disregard for the complainer’s wishes and his refusal to leave her alone she contacted police,” the fiscal added.

After being arrested, the jilted lover asked police: “For what charge? I speak to tell her I love her.

“I can say in this country how I feel for another person!”

‘It got tense very quickly’

Zamierowski pled guilty at a trial diet to a charge of stalking, engaging in a course of conduct that caused fear or alarm.

Defence agent Chris Maitland said none of his client’s actions were particularly alarming in their own right but the cumulative impact of his insistent pestering was no doubt alarming to the woman.

“He ought to have known that,” he said. “The break-up of the relationship was very sudden. It got tense very quickly, it ended with them arguing, unfortunately, and he found it difficult to accept it was over and wanted to re-establish contact.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin handed Zamierowski, of Rosehill Court, Aberdeen, a two-year supervision order, 150 hours of unpaid work and told him to undertake the Caledonian domestic abuse rehabilitation programme.

A non-harassment order was also imposed.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.