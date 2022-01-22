Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Rejected Aberdeen lover hounded ex with 110 calls and note under the door

By Kathryn Wylie
January 22, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: January 22, 2022, 10:52 am
Szymon Zamierowski outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Szymon Zamierowski outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A man dumped for cheating on his girlfriend stalked her for four days in an attempt to win her back before police found him sitting outside her house.

Szymon Zamierowski refused to believe his relationship of five months was over and attempted to win his ex back with no less than 110 phone calls, a note under the door, numerous text messages and even a loitered outside her home.

Despite her repeated demands that he leave her alone, the 34-year-old told her: “You can block me all you want, I will find a way to message you anyway.”

The woman finally called police after four days of unwanted attention, in May last year, after she spotted Zamierowski sitting in his car outside her home.

‘You can block me all you want…’

Fiscal depute David Ballock told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that the woman dumped Zamierowski because of his infidelity and went on to block his mobile number and social media accounts.

Two days after, though, he began a four-day long attempt at winning her back.

“On May 6, 2021 she received a WhatsApp message from his mobile phone,” the fiscal added. “This was in Polish but translated to ‘I know that you are reading this message. You can block me all you want. I will find a way to message you anyway.”

She told him to leave her alone but the next day a note appeared under her door which read: “I love you so much … forever yours, Szymon.”

‘Get out of my life’

The following day another phone call followed during which the woman told him to “forget about me”, “move on” and “get out of my life”.

Later that night he resorted to calling from a withheld number but was again hung up on.

A further 110 withheld number calls went unanswered and issues came to a head when the woman looked out of her window to see Zamierowski sitting in his car, parked outside her home.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court building
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

“As a result of the accused’s utter disregard for the complainer’s wishes and his refusal to leave her alone she contacted police,” the fiscal added.

After being arrested, the jilted lover asked police: “For what charge? I speak to tell her I love her.

“I can say in this country how I feel for another person!”

‘It got tense very quickly’

Zamierowski pled guilty at a trial diet to a charge of stalking, engaging in a course of conduct that caused fear or alarm.

Defence agent Chris Maitland said none of his client’s actions were particularly alarming in their own right but the cumulative impact of his insistent pestering was no doubt alarming to the woman.

“He ought to have known that,” he said. “The break-up of the relationship was very sudden. It got tense very quickly, it ended with them arguing, unfortunately, and he found it difficult to accept it was over and wanted to re-establish contact.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin handed Zamierowski, of Rosehill Court, Aberdeen, a two-year supervision order, 150 hours of unpaid work and told him to undertake the Caledonian domestic abuse rehabilitation programme.

A non-harassment order was also imposed.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.   

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]