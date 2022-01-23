Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Driver caught texting behind wheel told cops they should have ‘better things to do’

By Kathryn Wylie
January 23, 2022, 5:00 pm
Owen Rankine appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A driver caught texting behind the wheel told police they “should have better things to do” because he believed the crime “wasn’t that serious”.

Owen Rankine was spotted by cops texting on his phone in the city centre as he was swerving and “making sudden corrections”.

Officers pulled their car up beside him on Wellington Road and Clerkhill Road and saw him tapping and typing on the phone screen, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute David Ballock said police pulled over his grey Vauxhall Vivaro van on August 12, last year and the 22-year-old told them he wasn’t committing a serious offence.

Tried to play down offence

“He was stopped and he identified himself as the driver and admitted that he was using a mobile phone,” the fiscal said. “He turned down the fine offered.

“He said ‘you should have better things to do, the offence is not that serious’ before aguing ‘nobody else was on the road’.

He claimed he was “trying to sort things out” in relation to his ex-partner and his child over whom he shares custody.

Rankine turned down the offer of an on-the-spot penalty of three points and a £100 fine.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court building
Defence agent Alex Burn said Rankine was texting to arrange shared custody of his child.

“He was trying to deal with matters at the time, stupidly while he was driving,” he said.

“He was offered an on-the-spot £100 fine and three points but because of what was going on in his personal life with his child and former partner he said no.

Court fine cost him more

“The penalty for this is six points not three so he should’ve perhaps taken that opportunity.”

An accumulation of other points saw Rankine banned from the road that same month.

Rankine, of Middlemuir Place, Bucksburn, admitted a charge of driving while using a handheld mobile telephone.

He’s currently serving a supervision and curfew order after he threatened a car full of men with a knife before attacking and stamping on the head of an innocent passer-by in Aberdeen city centre.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin fined him £145.

