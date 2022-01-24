Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen mum stumps up cash for shop assistant she filmed herself hurling racist abuse at

By Kathryn Wylie
January 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 24, 2022, 12:27 pm
Lauren Tough's case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A mum who filmed herself racially abusing a shop assistant and threatened to post the video on Facebook has paid £250 in compensation to her victim.

Lauren Tough flew into a rage when told to leave Amyes Grocery and Off-licence on Great Northern Road because she had been banned.

The 21-year-old launched into a verbal racist attack on the female shop worker, telling her she had “no right” to be in Scotland and should “go back” to her own country.

And Tough even took out her phone to record the incident, which happened in front of her young son, and threatened to share it on social media.

Following the incident on April 19 2020, Tough pled guilty to a racially-aggravated charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at an appearance in the dock last July.

Told to save up cash

Then, the sheriff ordered her to be of good behaviour for six months and save up money to pay a compensation order.

At the same time, fiscal depute Brian Young told Aberdeen Sheriff Court how Tough reacted badly to being asked to leave the shop.

He said: “She told the woman: ‘Go back to your own country. You have no right to be in this country.’

Tough then began to film the exchange on her mobile phone and made threats including: “I’m going to put you all over Facebook.”

The shop assistant then phoned the police and Tough left.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said at the time there was a “history” between the two women and his client admitted what she had done was wrong and said in the “heat of the moment”.

Compensation cash handed over

“Unpleasant and unacceptable terms were used,” he added: “The first person to accept and apologise for that is Ms Tough.”

The solicitor explained Tough had been assessed and diagnosed with a “borderline personality disorder”.

Six months on, Mr Hingston appeared in court on behalf of Ms Tough once again.

This time he was able to confirm that he had not been called upon to act for her in the months since and that she had handed him £250 that morning.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin said Tough, of Newton Road, Aberdeen, would face no further punishment other than the compensation order.

