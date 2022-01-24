Aberdeen mum stumps up cash for shop assistant she filmed herself hurling racist abuse at

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A mum who filmed herself racially abusing a shop assistant and threatened to post the video on Facebook has paid £250 in compensation to her victim.

Lauren Tough flew into a rage when told to leave Amyes Grocery and Off-licence on Great Northern Road because she had been banned.

The 21-year-old launched into a verbal racist attack on the female shop worker, telling her she had “no right” to be in Scotland and should “go back” to her own country.

And Tough even took out her phone to record the incident, which happened in front of her young son, and threatened to share it on social media.

Following the incident on April 19 2020, Tough pled guilty to a racially-aggravated charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at an appearance in the dock last July.

Told to save up cash

Then, the sheriff ordered her to be of good behaviour for six months and save up money to pay a compensation order.

At the same time, fiscal depute Brian Young told Aberdeen Sheriff Court how Tough reacted badly to being asked to leave the shop.

He said: “She told the woman: ‘Go back to your own country. You have no right to be in this country.’

Tough then began to film the exchange on her mobile phone and made threats including: “I’m going to put you all over Facebook.”

The shop assistant then phoned the police and Tough left.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said at the time there was a “history” between the two women and his client admitted what she had done was wrong and said in the “heat of the moment”.

Compensation cash handed over

“Unpleasant and unacceptable terms were used,” he added: “The first person to accept and apologise for that is Ms Tough.”

The solicitor explained Tough had been assessed and diagnosed with a “borderline personality disorder”.

Six months on, Mr Hingston appeared in court on behalf of Ms Tough once again.

This time he was able to confirm that he had not been called upon to act for her in the months since and that she had handed him £250 that morning.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin said Tough, of Newton Road, Aberdeen, would face no further punishment other than the compensation order.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.