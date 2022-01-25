Man in dock after armed police called to Buckie property

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has appeared in court after armed police were called to a house in Buckie early on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the property on Lawson Place in the Moray town at around 5.40am, and were still reported to be on the scene several hours later.

And now Jay McIntosh has appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court over the incident.

Matter ‘got out of control’

The 21-year-old admitted behaving in a threatening manner, telling ambulance staff that he had a knife before shouting, swearing and punching a window.

McIntosh also threatened three police constables with violence and challenged them to fight while repeatedly making racial remarks.

Defence solicitor Stephen Carty said: “It began as an innocuous matter which got out of control.”

No other details were told to Sheriff Sara Matheson who deferred sentence on McIntosh, of Lawson Place, Buckie, until February at Elgin Sheriff Court when he has other matters calling.