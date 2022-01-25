Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inverness man tried to bite cop who suspected him of drink-driving

By David Love
January 25, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 25, 2022, 12:54 pm
Inverness Sheriff Court.
An Inverness man refused to provide a urine sample to cops who suspected him of drink-driving – and even tried to bite one.

Marcin Sitarz, 42, of Tomnahurich Street, Inverness, pled guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court to failing to identify the driver of a vehicle, resisting arrest, failing to provide a specimen of urine without reasonable excuse and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The court heard that officers questioned Sitarz at his home on December 21 2020 but he refused to confirm he was the driver and attempted to leave the property through a patio door.

Sitarz has been banned from driving

But when he was arrested, he began kicking out at the officers, holding on to furniture and attempting to bite one constable.

He then failed to provide a specimen of urine to determine how much alcohol was in his system.

Defence solicitor Clare Russell told Sheriff Sara Matheson: “He had been sober for seven years and unfortunately his sobriety lapsed 13 months ago. But he has been abstinent from alcohol since then.”

Sitarz, who admitted a previous drink-driving-related offence, was ordered to carry out the maximum 300 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to prison, and was banned from driving for three years.

