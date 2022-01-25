Inverness man tried to bite cop who suspected him of drink-driving

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverness man refused to provide a urine sample to cops who suspected him of drink-driving – and even tried to bite one.

Marcin Sitarz, 42, of Tomnahurich Street, Inverness, pled guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court to failing to identify the driver of a vehicle, resisting arrest, failing to provide a specimen of urine without reasonable excuse and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The court heard that officers questioned Sitarz at his home on December 21 2020 but he refused to confirm he was the driver and attempted to leave the property through a patio door.

Sitarz has been banned from driving

But when he was arrested, he began kicking out at the officers, holding on to furniture and attempting to bite one constable.

He then failed to provide a specimen of urine to determine how much alcohol was in his system.

Defence solicitor Clare Russell told Sheriff Sara Matheson: “He had been sober for seven years and unfortunately his sobriety lapsed 13 months ago. But he has been abstinent from alcohol since then.”

Sitarz, who admitted a previous drink-driving-related offence, was ordered to carry out the maximum 300 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to prison, and was banned from driving for three years.