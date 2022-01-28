Unpaid work for man who caused £33,000 of damage to cars at Fraserburgh dealership

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after admitting causing more than £30,000 of damage to vehicles at a Fraserburgh dealership.

Roberto Tudora poured a corrosive liquid over 13 vehicles at Murray Motors on March 23 last year.

The value of the damage was initially alleged to be as much as £100,000, but prosecutors accepted a plea involving a reduced cost of £33,000.

The 36-year-old pled guilty to a charge of malicious mischieve at Peterhead Sheriff Court, where he was represented by defence agent Sam Milligan.

Tudora, whose address was given in court papers as Charlotte Street, Fraserburgh, was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and to be supervised for a year.

Following the incident in March, which was captured on CCTV, the owners of the family-run business launched an appeal to track down the culprit.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.