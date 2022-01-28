Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Unpaid work for man who caused £33,000 of damage to cars at Fraserburgh dealership

By Danny McKay and Kathryn Wylie
January 28, 2022, 6:00 am
Murray Motors in Fraserburgh.
A man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after admitting causing more than £30,000 of damage to vehicles at a Fraserburgh dealership.

Roberto Tudora poured a corrosive liquid over 13 vehicles at Murray Motors on March 23 last year.

The value of the damage was initially alleged to be as much as £100,000, but prosecutors accepted a plea involving a reduced cost of £33,000.

The 36-year-old pled guilty to a charge of malicious mischieve at Peterhead Sheriff Court, where he was represented by defence agent Sam Milligan.

Tudora, whose address was given in court papers as Charlotte Street, Fraserburgh, was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and to be supervised for a year.

Following the incident in March, which was captured on CCTV, the owners of the family-run business launched an appeal to track down the culprit.

