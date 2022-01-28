Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘There’s a woman outside with a hammer and she wants to kill mum’

By Jenni Gee
January 28, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 28, 2022, 7:58 pm
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court
A family’s breakfast was disturbed when a child informed their parents that there was a woman outside with a hammer who wanted to kill mum.

Christina Stewart, 56, turned up at the home in Dingwall and shouted for the family to “come out” or she would “come in”.

She told her victims, members of her own family with whom she had fallen out, that they should leave the Ross-shire town and threatened to ‘cut’ them if they did not.

Stewart, 56, appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court having pled guilty to a single charge of behaving and a threatening or abusive manner.

Fiscal depute Hilary Michopoulou told the court that the incident happened at around 9.20am on March 21 last year.

She said: “The witnesses were having breakfast with young children when the children informed them that the accused was outside.

“They know the accused as she is a family member. One of the children said the accused was outside with a hammer and wanted to ‘kill my mum’.”

‘Come out, come out!’

Mrs Michopoulou continued: “She shouted: ‘Come out, come out! I’m not leaving until you come out. If you don’t come out, I’m coming in,” before telling the family: “I’ll cut you in bits so you had better leave Dingwall.”

The object Stewart was carrying in a Tesco bag wasn’t a hammer, but a dumbbell.

She used it to damage the front door and police were called.

When officers arrived they observed that Stewart was acting in a disorderly manner.

She continued to shout and swear after being asked to stop and was arrested.

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Stewart, told the court that the offence had occurred against a history of disagreement between the family members.

‘Words had been exchanged’

He said: “Words had been exchanged between herself and other members of the family.

“Things had been said regarding her son, who had died a number of years ago.  These comments had made her upset and she then confronted the other members of the family.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken placed Stewart, of Ord Terrace, Strathpeffer, on a structured deferred sentence for three months to allow her to demonstrate good behaviour and address underlying problems that may have contributed to her offending.

He said: “There are certainly some issues in your life that it would be constructive for you to deal with.”

