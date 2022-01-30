On the Beat: These are the ways you can protect your bike from thieves

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As the Crime Reduction Officer for North East Division, I am regularly dealing with reports of stolen bicycles that range from inexpensive pedal cycles, to specialised custom bikes and electric models.

The demand for bicycles has never been greater and around 60% of all bike thefts occur when the owner didn’t secure their bike, either forgetting to or thinking that it was safe.

My plea to all bike owners is to always consider the security you have in place.

You wouldn’t leave the keys in your car with the ignition running, so why leave your bike insecure whilst you go shopping?

It’s not enough to simply lock your bicycle whenever it is left unattended for a longer period.

How much to spend on a lock

Modern bikes are light and can be carried away quickly. Whether a bicycle stand, lamp post or metal fence: a bike must be locked to something and whatever you choose, it must be at least as secure as the lock itself.

Ideally, use two different types of lock – a thief will need more tools to steal it.

Always buy the best quality lock you can afford and look out for those that have been endorsed as ‘Sold Secure’ or ‘Secured by Design.’

As a rough guide consider spending around 10% of the value of your bike on a lock.

Thieves will routinely carry bolt croppers or even battery-powered angle grinders, so lightweight, poor quality locks offer little resistance.

The best place for your bike at night is a locked room – for example, a cellar or garage – and it should always be secured with a bicycle lock; ideally combined with a ground anchor.

If bicycles cannot be locked to something, for example in the hall or garage, simply lock several bikes together.

Photograph your bike and record all of your bike’s details, the serial number can be found on the bottom bracket.

Consider using a bike registration scheme to security mark your bicycle.

Exercise apps can help thieves track bikes

Not only is this a visible deterrent to thieves and an established method of reducing theft, but should you be unlucky enough to have your bicycle stolen it increases the chances of getting it back.

For high-value bikes, consider specialist insurance or at least check with your home insurers that they provide adequate cover for your bike when at home and out.

Be careful of your privacy settings on social media, thieves targeting specific bikes have been known to use this as a source of information.

Don’t post images online of your bike showing your home location. Exercise tracking apps, which show start and finish locations can also be used to find bikes.

If you store your bike in a garage visible from the street, don’t leave the door open all day for passers-by to view.

Keeping your bikes safe while on a roof rack or rear carrier of a vehicle is just as important as keeping it secure at home or work.

Park your vehicle in a well-lit, busy location where actions of a thief would be visible to people and ensure that you have good quality locks visible and in use on your bikes.

Police Scotland launched pedal protect last year in response to rising bike crime numbers and this campaign continues in order to provide the public with all the necessary crime prevention advice they require, while actively targeting those responsible for offences of this nature.