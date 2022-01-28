Drink-driver caught four times limit after bowing to ‘peer pressure’ in pub for Scotland match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A drink-driver was caught more than four times the legal alcohol limit – after bowing to “peer pressure” to drink during a Scotland match.

Callum McDonald had been due to deliver a vehicle as part of his job working for a car retailer, but was persuaded to join pals to watch a Scotland match in a bar.

The 26-year-old ended up giving in to “considerable peer pressure” and drinking during the World Cup qualifier against Moldova on November 12, which Scotland won 2-0.

And despite having been drinking, McDonald made the decision jump behind the wheel and was stopped by police at 1.30am.

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police stopped McDonald in the silver Ford Focus on Rosemount Viaduct in Aberdeen.

He was required to provide a breath sample and returned a positive reading.

‘Oh come on, just have one drink’

McDonald, of Kintore, pled guilty to a charge of driving with 94 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Graeme Murray said his client worked for a company delivering cars around the country and would likely lose his job as a result of this offence.

The solicitor explained McDonald had been due to deliver the car first thing in the morning, but decided to watch the Scotland match in the pub with friends.

Mr Murray said: “He advises me he was subjected to considerable peer pressure, ‘oh come on, just have one drink’.

“He ended up having four over the course of the evening.”

‘Impulsive and reckless decision’

Mr Murray said his client cooperated fully with police and apologised to them.

He added: “It’s going to have a considerable impact on him. He will lose his job as a consequence.

“He very much regrets that he succumbed to the pressure of his friends. He has learned a hard lesson.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston said McDonald’s “impulsive and reckless decision” could have had “much more serious consequences”.

She fined him £640 and banned him from driving for 12 months.

