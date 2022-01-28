Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Drink-driver caught four times limit after bowing to ‘peer pressure’ in pub for Scotland match

By Danny McKay
January 28, 2022, 5:00 pm
Callum McDonald.

A drink-driver was caught more than four times the legal alcohol limit – after bowing to “peer pressure” to drink during a Scotland match.

Callum McDonald had been due to deliver a vehicle as part of his job working for a car retailer, but was persuaded to join pals to watch a Scotland match in a bar.

The 26-year-old ended up giving in to “considerable peer pressure” and drinking during the World Cup qualifier against Moldova on November 12, which Scotland won 2-0.

And despite having been drinking, McDonald made the decision jump behind the wheel and was stopped by police at 1.30am.

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police stopped McDonald in the silver Ford Focus on Rosemount Viaduct in Aberdeen.

He was required to provide a breath sample and returned a positive reading.

‘Oh come on, just have one drink’

McDonald, of Kintore, pled guilty to a charge of driving with 94 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Graeme Murray said his client worked for a company delivering cars around the country and would likely lose his job as a result of this offence.

The solicitor explained McDonald had been due to deliver the car first thing in the morning, but decided to watch the Scotland match in the pub with friends.

Mr Murray said: “He advises me he was subjected to considerable peer pressure, ‘oh come on, just have one drink’.

“He ended up having four over the course of the evening.”

‘Impulsive and reckless decision’

Mr Murray said his client cooperated fully with police and apologised to them.

He added: “It’s going to have a considerable impact on him. He will lose his job as a consequence.

“He very much regrets that he succumbed to the pressure of his friends. He has learned a hard lesson.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston said McDonald’s “impulsive and reckless decision” could have had “much more serious consequences”.

She fined him £640 and banned him from driving for 12 months.

