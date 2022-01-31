Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pervert found with collection of indecent images spared jail

By Kathryn Wylie
January 31, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen Sheriff Court building
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A north-east pervert who collected more than 900 indecent images of children over a 10-year period has been spared jail.

Christopher Wakefield, 62, had the images filed in organised folders and duplicated across multiple devices at his Boddam home, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson said police received intelligence that Wakefield was in possession of indecent images of children and so carried out a search warrant of his home on March 2 last year.

“Several electronic devices were seized and examined,” she said.

“The earliest image was created on March 2, 2011. They were held and organised within folders, some of which had been given names suggestive of containing indecent images, for example ‘young boys’ and ‘young girls’.”

The court heard a total of 902 images were found, of which 181 were rated the most serious Category A, 205 were Category B and 516 were Category C.

Huge collection was duplicated

A further 34 videos were found, of which 26 were rated most serious and had a combined running time of more than three hours.

That collection was copied over some seven devices.

Wakefield pled guilty to two charges of taking or permitting to be taken indecent photographs of children over a 10-year period.

Defence agent Leonard Burkinshaw said his client, a first-offender, was a “low risk” to the public and asked for the recommendations made by social workers to be followed.

Not a victimless crime

Sheriff Andrew Miller agreed and handed Wakefield a community payback order comprising 200 hours of unpaid work and three years of supervision.

He told him: “These offences involved essentially accessing and downloading to devices indecent images of children.

“This is by certainly no means a victimless crime. Searching for and accessing images of this nature contributes to a worldwide demand for vile images of child abuse.”

Wakefield, of Earls Court, Boddam, must also take part in the Moving Forward: Making Changes rehabilitation programme and was placed on the sex offenders register.

