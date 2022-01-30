Aberdeenshire drink-driver got behind wheel and caused head-on crash after missing his bus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A repeat drink-driver caused a head-on crash after jumping into his wife’s car while more than five times the booze limit – because he missed his bus.

Kenneth MacLeod had been drinking in a nearby pub where his wife had dropped him off before going for a run on November 12.

The boozy 49-year-old, who was left with the car keys in order to get his bag in and out of the motor, decided to drive himself home after realising he’d missed his bus.

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose told Aberdeen Sheriff Court MacLeod’s car “drifted” onto the wrong side of the road and collided “head-on” with the other vehicle, causing the airbags to deploy.

Accused could not walk in a straight line

The witness in the other car got out and saw MacLeod do the same. She attempted to speak to him but he “appeared under the influence and did not respond to her”.

Both vehicles were damaged during the incident, on Montrose Road, Inverbervie, with the witness’ car deemed to be a write-off. Nobody was injured.

A passerby contacted police, who arrived at 6.45pm, and noted MacLeod’s speech was slurred and that they could smell alcohol.

He was also staggering and unable to walk in a straight line.

He failed a breath test and was arrested.

MacLeod, of Catterline, pled guilty to charges of dangerous driving and driving with 118 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

He also admitted driving without a licence or insurance.

Defence agent Michael Burnett said his client, who works as a planning engineer in the offshore industry, had significant health issues.

The solicitor said MacLeod and his wife were both “keen runners” and it was not uncommon for her to drive him to the pub before going running, leaving him with the keys so he could access his bag.

However, the couple now keep the car keys in a locked box at the family home so MacLeod cannot access them.

Mr Burnett said MacLeod’s medication at the time had not been working effectively, and he had not been able to access mental health services due to lockdown.

He said: “The bus he was going to get home appears to have driven past him.

“That triggers him with this decision to take the car home.

“He’d been overtaking parked vehicles and drove too far onto the other side of the road.”

The solicitor added MacLeod was engaging with Alcohol and Drugs Action.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told MacLeod, who also has a previous conviction for drink-driving: “I have noted at the time you were struggling to a great degree with alcohol addiction and also taken into account your mental health difficulties.

“Your actions caused an accident, a collision, and it could have been very serious for you and the driver of the other vehicle.”

She imposed 160 hours of unpaid work, a conduct requirement to engage with Alcohol and Drugs Action for two years, supervision for two years, a fine of £300 and banned MacLeod from driving for three years.

