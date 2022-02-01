Man found not guilty of hot tub assault on ex in Stonehaven

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been cleared of assaulting his ex-partner by dropping her in a hot tub and holding her head under the water.

Calum Russell stood trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he denied a domestically aggravated charge of assault to injury.

It had been alleged the 45-year-old assaulted the woman at an address in Stonehaven by grabbing and lifting her up, dropping her into a hot tub, grabbing her neck and restricting her breathing, holding her head under the water and thereafter pushing her onto a bed and placing his hands around her neck, all to her injury.

But, following the trial, Mr Russell, of Lochinver, was found not guilty of the offence, said to have happened on October 4 2019.

