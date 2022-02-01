Man guilty after being caught with 944 indecent images and 14 videos of child abuse

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been placed on the sex offenders register after he admitted possessing more than 900 indecent images and more than half an hour of child abuse footage.

Piotr Kruczkowski’s Inverness home was searched by police after a tip-off about his internet activity and computer equipment was seized.

Examination of the devices by the Police Cyber Crimes unit unearthed the indecent images and video, with 80 of the pictures and six of the videos classed as Category A -the most serious.

Kruczkowski, 31, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court today to admit a single charge of taking or permitting to be taking or making indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children.

Online information shared with authorities

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told the court the images had been found after information about Kruczkowski’s online activity was shared with authorities.

As a result of this computer equipment belonging to Kruczkowski was seized and examined by the police cyber crimes unit, who found a total of 944 images and 14 videos.

Some 80 of the images were deemed to be of the most serious, category A, while 91 were category B and 773 were category C.

The video footage had a total run time of 35 minutes and 21 seconds. Six of the videos belonged to category A and four each to categories B and C.

All of the content had been downloaded between June 26 2017 and November 6 2017.

Ms Eastwood said that the content was: “No longer accessible to the user due to the location on the device.”

Sheriff Margaret Aitken called for Criminal Justice Social Work reports and deferred sentence until next month.

Kruczkowski, of Wyvis Place, was added to the sex offenders register in the meantime – the ultimate length of his registration will be determined at sentencing.