Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man guilty after being caught with 944 indecent images and 14 videos of child abuse

By Jenni Gee
February 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
Piotr Kruczkowski leaving Inverness Sheriff Court
Piotr Kruczkowski leaving Inverness Sheriff Court

A man has been placed on the sex offenders register after he admitted possessing more than 900 indecent images and more than half an hour of child abuse footage.

Piotr Kruczkowski’s Inverness home was searched by police after a tip-off about his internet activity and computer equipment was seized.

Examination of the devices by the Police Cyber Crimes unit unearthed the indecent images and video, with 80 of the pictures and six of the videos classed as Category A -the most serious.

Kruczkowski, 31, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court today to admit a single charge of taking or permitting to be taking or making indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children.

Online information shared with authorities

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told the court the images had been found after information about Kruczkowski’s online activity was shared with authorities.

As a result of this computer equipment belonging to Kruczkowski was seized and examined by the police cyber crimes unit, who found a total of 944 images and 14 videos.

Some 80 of the images were deemed to be of the most serious, category A, while 91 were category B and 773 were category C.

The video footage had a total run time of 35 minutes and 21 seconds. Six of the videos belonged to category A and four each to categories B and C.

All of the content had been downloaded between June 26 2017 and November 6 2017.

Ms Eastwood said that the content was: “No longer accessible to the user due to the location on the device.”

Sheriff Margaret Aitken called for Criminal Justice Social Work reports and deferred sentence until next month.

Kruczkowski, of Wyvis Place, was added to the sex offenders register in the meantime – the ultimate length of his registration will be determined at sentencing.

More from our crime and courts team

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]