‘I think I have killed him’: Man with knives heard shouting in Aberdeen street, murder trial told

A man with two knives was calling out that he thought he had killed someone in an Aberdeen street, a murder trial has heard.

Bruce MacLennan was giving evidence in the High Court in Edinburgh in the trial of David Bain, 28, who is accused of murdering Clifford Anderson at his home in Jasmine Terrace, Aberdeen, on August 23 in 2020.

Mr MacLennan told the court that the man was shouting very loudly in the morning on Jasmine Terrace.

He said he was having a cup of coffee in his flat on the street when he heard the noise and looked down.

Mr MacLennan, 50, said: “He put his hands to his head shouting: ‘Oh no. Oh no. I think I have killed him. I think I have killed him. I think I have hurt him badly’.”

He added: “He was saying ‘I have stabbed him. I have hurt him’.”

Bain denies the charges against him

Mr MacLennan said he thought the man had a can of lager in his hand and at one point was trying to put two knives away in his clothing.

He said he immediately contacted the police. He later told officers that the man was making a stabbing motion with the knives.

He also told police: “He turned around and threw his tin of beer at the bins.”

Mr MacLennan told advocate depute Christopher McKenna that the man had then approached beggars and he thought one of them helped him.

He then saw the man walking onto King Street but found out that police had detained him.

Defence counsel Gary Allan QC asked whether the man was putting his hands on his head as if in despair and Mr MacLennan agreed he was.

He said: “He was quite upset. He was shouting to himself basically ‘oh no’.”

Mr Anderson died after sustaining a stab wound to the heart

Bain is alleged to have assaulted Mr Anderson by causing blunt force injuries to his head by means to the prosecutor unknown and stabbing him on the body with a knife and so severely injuring him that he died later that day in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Bain is also accused of possessing two knives and a multi-tool with blades in public places and committing a breach of the peace in Jasmine Terrace and King Street by conducting himself in a disorderly manner, shouting, swearing, uttering threatening remarks, brandishing knives and throwing a can of beer at a bin on August 23 in 2020.

He denies the charges against him.

Jurors were shown footage of Mr Anderson taken shortly before midnight on August 22 as he finished his work at Aberdeen Railway Station and made his way towards his home through city streets.

CCTV of Bain on the morning of August 23 was also played, including footage at Marischal Square when he appeared to be using his mobile phone.

The court heard in agreed evidence that a report prepared following an examination of an iPhone seized from him showed that the men exchanged messages on the Grindr app.

It was also agreed that Mr Anderson died after sustaining a stab wound to the heart.

The trial before Lord Boyd of Duncansby continues.

