Charity volunteer gets hefty fine after hitting 101mph during overtake on A93

By Kathryn Wylie
February 3, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 3, 2022, 3:38 pm
Matthew Bland hit 101mph on the A93
A charity volunteer has been spared a roads ban after riding his motorbike at 101mph on a rural Aberdeenshire road.

Matthew Bland hit the crazy speed when he overtook a stream of cars on the A93 near Ballater on July 25 last year.

Fiscal depute Christy Martin told Aberdeen Sheriff Court how the 50-year-old  was caught by cops as he tore along road near Tullich Church on his silver Triumph motorbike around 1pm.

Bland, a technical safety officer with a north-east oil firm, was not present in court but admitted a charge of driving without due care of attention at 101mph.

‘A momentary misjudgement’

His defence agent David Sutherland said: “He was riding to Braemar and back that day and he had come across traffic and overtaken that. I understand the speed represented the apex of the speed during the overtake

“It was a momentary misjudgement on his part and he apologises for that.

“It was very much a one-off.”

He added that the biker volunteers with the AberNecessities foodbanks in the city and “ought to have known better”.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston took into account Bland’s lack of previous convictions or driving licence endorsements and spared him a roads ban.

Bland, of Deemount Road, Aberdeen, was instead fined £1,075 and given six penalty points.

“I hope this is an isolated incident,” she added.

