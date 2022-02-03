Unpaid work for Keith man who downloaded indecent images of children ‘out of curiosity’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Keith man who downloaded indecent images of children being sexually abused “out of curiosity” has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Cameron Thomson, 20, of Cameron Drive, Keith, had his home raided by cops on October 30 2020 following an investigation by Police Scotland’s National Child Abuse Unit.

Thomson appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, after previously pleading guilty to possessing the 401 images, 54 of which were the most graphic, involving girls aged between 10 and 15.

He also pleaded guilty to distributing three of the images.

At an earlier hearing, the court heard that he denied he was “sexually attracted to children” after the images were found on his mobile phone.

He told police he was simply curious.

Sheriff Margaret Neilson ordered him to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.

Thomson was also placed under three years of social worker supervision and on the sex offenders register for the same period.

In addition, he has to participate in a sex offenders rehabilitation programme.