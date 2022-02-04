Senior police officer makes history as she’s named north-east new top cop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The north-east’s police division is to get a new leader after the current commander announced his retirement.

Superintendent Kate Stephen will become the first female officer in north-east police history to hold the top job when Chief Superintendent George Macdonald steps down later this month.

Mr Macdonald took over as North East Divisional Commander in August 2020 and has been at the helm of the division throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following a handover period, Ms Stephen will take over on February 14.

She will hold the title of Temporary Chief Superintendent in the interim period.

Mr Macdonald departs after serving for more than 30 years as a police officer.

He joined Grampian Police in 1991.

He was appointed Divisional Commander for the Highlands and Islands in 2017, where he served for three years, and has also carried out roles within CID and intelligence division, as well as in community policing across Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Ms Stephen, who joined the force in 2000, took over the role of head of operations across Moray and Aberdeenshire in 2014.

She received a leadership award in 2015 from Scottish Women’s Development Forum, which recognises the contributions and achievements of staff within Police Scotland.

Outgoing chief wishes successor ‘all the best in the role’

Mr Macdonald said: “It has been an honour to serve the communities of the North of Scotland and there are so many experiences from my policing career that will stay with me.

“I have been blessed with the roles and opportunities that I have been fortunate to carry out and work with so many dedicated people who are genuinely committed to serving and improving the lives of our communities across the North of Scotland.

“Over many years, we have also built extremely close bonds with partner agencies in the public, private and voluntary sector – all of whom I’m very grateful to.

“Policing does not and cannot sit in isolation and their counsel, support and guidance to me over the years has been invaluable.

“I leave with a real sense of pride, knowing that the Division is well placed to continue serving our communities and maintaining strong links that are so important to a modern Police Service and I wish Chief Superintendent Stephen all the best in the role.”

‘His commitment to policing has been exceptional’

Aberdeen city councillor Martin Greig, who sits on the public protection committee, said Mr Macdonald had “given the highest levels of service to our area for many years”.

He added: “His personal commitment to policing and safety has been exceptional.

“The local police service has been in extremely good hands under his leadership and we have been fortunate to have benefited from his high standards of excellence which have benefited all local communities.

“Mr Macdonald has been a force of nature in working to keep people safe. He has been exemplary in his professionalism and his compassion.

“He deserves our sincere thanks for his significant and sustained contribution to public safety.”

