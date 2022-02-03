Baseball bat-wielding boyfriend trashed room and sent terrified partner running from home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An abusive boyfriend told his girlfriend “you are going to pay for this” as he threatened her with a baseball bat and trashed the living room.

Krystian Pytlinski, 25, waved the bat around, berated his partner of seven years and threw household items.

The barrage of abuse went on for five hours and only ended when his partner fled their Elgin home and sought help from a neighbour.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told Elgin Sheriff Court the incident happened on October 20 last year.

She said: “At around 2.30pm the pair had an argument and during this, the accused started throwing items around the house in anger and berating her.

“He then pulled a baseball bat out and waved it at her telling her ‘you are going to pay for this’.

“He then smashed photos of her in the living room with the baseball bat and thew other items around the house.”

The dad-of-two continued his barrage of abuse for five hours before his partner fled their home at 7.30pm and ran down the street to the first house she could see with a light on.

‘Found terrified and crying’

“Her neighbour found her terrified, upset and crying,” the fiscal added.

When officers arrived they found Pytlinski standing at the window still brandishing the bat, shouting and swearing.

He stated he didn’t want to speak to them and had no keys to let them in.

Officers entered and found him “agitated”.

He continued to struggle and kick out as he was wrestled to the ground and disarmed.

Pytlinski admitted charges of domestic assault, threatening or abusive behaviour and resisting arrest as well as a further breach of bail and possession of a class B drug at an earlier date.

Defence agent Matthew O’Neill said his client was under the influence of substances at the time, which “impacted on his actions”.

“His thinking was extremely clouded and he accepts control was lost,” he said.

“He has significantly turned his life around with regards to substance misuse. That particular substance was causing difficulties for him and clearly some work is still required on that.”

He added that the pair still live together and that Pytlinksi starts a new job next week.

Sheriff Robert McDonald handed Pytlinski, of Kingsmills, Elgin, a one-year supervision order and told him to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work.

