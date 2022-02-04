Thief jailed for stealing power tools worth £1,400 from Aberdeenshire farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thief jailed for stealing power tools worth £1,400 from Aberdeenshire farm

By Danny McKay
February 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 4, 2022, 10:35 am
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A thief has been jailed after stealing power tools worth more than £1,000 from an Aberdeenshire farm.

Chad Hodgkins, 28, along with an accomplice who remains unidentified, forced entry into a shed at Blackiemuir Farm, Laurencekirk, on November 21 last year.

The pair grabbed the expensive power tools from inside and fled with their haul.

And the duo also attempted a similar enterprise at Riverside Quarter, Mugiemoss Road, in Aberdeen, but left empty-handed.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth McAllister told Aberdeen Sheriff Court a worker at the farm had secured and locked the shed at 4.30pm on November 19, but when he returned on November 22 found the door open and lights on.

It was then noticed that a variety of power tools, valued at £1,400 in total, were missing.

CCTV was reviewed and showed Hodgkins and the second male arriving at 8.05pm on November 21 and using a tool to “open the door with force”.

‘You have a bad record of previous convictions’

They were then seen removing the power tools from inside and leaving.

The tools were never recovered.

In a separate incident on December 5 2021, Hodgkins, again with an unidentified male, was seen tampering with a container at Riverside Quarter, Mugiemoss Road.

Ms McAllister told the court police were contacted regarding “persons on the site that shouldn’t be there”.

When they arrived, it was noted the door to one of the storage containers was open, and the padlock had been broken off.

CCTV showed the pair trying to enter the container and open the padlock before leaving empty-handed.

Hodgkins, of Manor Avenue, Aberdeen, pled guilty to theft by opening a locked place, opening a locked place with intent to steal, and two breaches of a bail curfew.

Defence agent Graeme Murray said his client had accepted responsibility for the offences.

‘A custodial sentence is the only possible outcome’

Referring to a court-ordered social work report, Sheriff Graham Buchanan said: “It was done for financial gain. He had gone out with that specific purpose with the other person.”

Addressing Hodgkins directly, the sheriff said: “You have a bad record of previous convictions, primarily in England, and you have one fairly lengthy prison sentence imposed in the crown court in 2015.

“These are serious matters, and a substantial quantity of power tools was stolen and none of them were recovered.

“In the whole circumstances, a custodial sentence is the only possible outcome.”

He jailed Hodgkins for nine months.

