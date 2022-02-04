Moray man denies swinging collie by its tail and throwing another dog down stairs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Elgin man is due to stand trial accused of a host of animal cruelty offences, including allegedly swinging a dog around by its tail.

Clive Vincent-Ellis denies four charges of causing an animal unnecessary suffering at his Bishopmill home during both January and September 2021.

It’s alleged that the 52-year-old lifted a collie dog by the tail “unsupported” before “swinging it about” on September 1, last year.

He’s facing two further charges from the same day – throwing a dog down a flight of stairs and lifting a dog by the scruff unsupported and throwing it to the ground.

He also denies one further charge, under the Animal Health and Welfare Scotland Act, of punching a dog on January 24, last year.

Vincent-Ellis, of North Street, Bishopmill, was not present when his case was called at Elgin Sheriff Court.

Not guilty pleas to all four charges were tendered on his behalf by his solicitor.

A trial date was set for next month.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.