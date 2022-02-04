Moray man denies swinging collie by its tail and throwing another dog down stairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Moray man denies swinging collie by its tail and throwing another dog down stairs

By Kathryn Wylie
February 4, 2022, 11:45 am
Clive Vincent-Ellis will stand trial at Elgin Sheriff Court.
An Elgin man is due to stand trial accused of a host of animal cruelty offences, including allegedly swinging a dog around by its tail.

Clive Vincent-Ellis denies four charges of causing an animal unnecessary suffering at his Bishopmill home during both January and September 2021.

It’s alleged that the 52-year-old lifted a collie dog by the tail “unsupported” before “swinging it about” on September 1, last year.

He’s facing two further charges from the same day – throwing a dog down a flight of stairs and lifting a dog by the scruff unsupported and throwing it to the ground.

He also denies one further charge, under the Animal Health and Welfare Scotland Act, of punching a dog on January 24, last year.

Vincent-Ellis, of North Street, Bishopmill, was not present when his case was called at Elgin Sheriff Court.

Not guilty pleas to all four charges were tendered on his behalf by his solicitor.

A trial date was set for next month.

