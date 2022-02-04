Unpaid work for fraudster who bought consoles with twenty ‘poond’ banknotes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Unpaid work for fraudster who bought consoles with twenty ‘poond’ banknotes

By Jenni Gee
February 4, 2022, 11:45 am
Ross Melville used counterfeit notes with a glaring spelling mistake
Ross Melville used counterfeit notes with a glaring spelling mistake

A dad who used fake “twenty poond” banknotes to buy games consoles from online sellers has been ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

Ross Melville, 27, bought the counterfeit currency online and used it to buy PlayStation consoles that had been listed for sale on Gumtree.

But eagle-eyed sellers rumbled his ruse when they spotted the false banknotes had a glaring spelling mistake.

Melville appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court yesterday after previously admitting two charges of fraud and a third of possessing counterfeit currency.

Melville arranged to buy PlayStation consoles worth £430 from two different advertisers last year.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told Sheriff Robert Frazer that on both occasions the consoles were exchanged for what initially seemed to be £20 notes.

Victim tried to pay cash into bank

After the first transaction Ms Poke said: “They parted ways and, later that afternoon, [the witness] went to pay in the money at the bank and it transpired that the notes were counterfeit.”

After the second: “The witness quickly noticed that the notes did not have a normal texture or a normal colour.”

The court heard that there were 19 fake £20 notes.

Solicitor David Patterson, for Melville, told the court: “It would appear that these offences were motivated out of desperation.”

He said: “He is remorseful for his actions. The frauds were committed on members of the local community and he is now seen as an outcast.”

Sheriff Robert Frazer imposed a community payback order with 16 months supervision and 100 hours of unpaid work in the community.

He told Melville, of Granish Way, Aviemore, this was: “To reflect the seriousness of the offences.”

