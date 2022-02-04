Organised crime gang taken off Peterhead’s streets after £1 million drugs bust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Organised crime gang taken off Peterhead’s streets after £1 million drugs bust

By Grant McCabe
February 4, 2022, 4:17 pm Updated: February 4, 2022, 4:22 pm
From left: Justas Brazinskas, 55, Romualdas Galdikas, 43, Tadas Jurjonas, 45, Arturas Litkinas, 32, all plead guilty at the High Court in Glasgow
From left: Justas Brazinskas, 55, Romualdas Galdikas, 43, Tadas Jurjonas, 45, Arturas Litkinas, 32, all plead guilty at the High Court in Glasgow

A foreign crime gang caught in a huge cannabis bust in Peterhead were jailed after police seized drugs with a street value of £1 million last year.

Romualdas Galdikas, 43, Arturas Litkinas, 32, Justas Brazinskas, 25, and Tadas Jurjonas, 45, were snared after a series of raids in Peterhead in 2021.

Prosecutor Bill McVicar today told the High Court in Glasgow: “This case involves a large scale, sophisticated and high valued organised crime venture.

“It was operated by a group from Lithuania who came to Peterhead to participate in cannabis cultivation and supply with a substantial street value.”

The four were soon identified as gang members by detectives and surveillance was carried out between January and March 2021.

Drug factories

Police kept watch on a number of properties in the town which had been converted into drug factories and used to produce “multi-kilogramme” hauls of cannabis.

Officers from Police Scotland’s Organised Crime and Counter-Terrorism Unit conducted searches at four properties in the town, alongside colleagues from the local community policing team, on March 22 and March 23 last year, where the four men were arrested.

Galdikas was caught at a two-bedroom house in the town’s Ugie Road.

A total of 77 cannabis plants were found along with other related equipment.

Brazinskas was held after a raid at a flat in Churchill Drive.

Hole in a bedroom floor

The front door had been barricaded with wood. Once inside, officers found the attic had been adapted to a cannabis “drying and preparation” room.

A total of 23.7kg of the drug was seized from there.

A further 5.3kg of cannabis, along with £1780 in cash, was discovered at a house in Kirkburn Drive also linked to Brazinskas.

Another 142 plants were found within the two properties.

Jurjonas was meantime arrested after police swooped at adjoining flats in Queen Street.

A hole had been made in a bedroom floor to gain access between the properties.

300 cannabis plants

Officers this time took away 3.6kg of cannabis and 197 plants following the searches.

The court heard Litinkas had 300 cannabis plants in his Vauxhall Insignia car when he was stopped on the A90 at Stracathro.

Police also found a notepad that appeared to have instructions on temperature for growing the drug.

The court heard the total “wholesale” cost of all the cannabis was around £300,000.

Mr McVicar said the “ultimate value” at “street level” would be far higher although no figure was given.

Guilty

The four today each pled guilty to separate charges of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

The hearing was told there is a warrant outstanding for Litkinas in Norway for failing to pay a fine.

Jurjonas also has a previous conviction from Denmark for theft and burglary.

Lord Mulholland remanded them all in custody and adjourned sentencing until March in Aberdeen.

‘No one is untouchable’

Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “These arrests were part of an intelligence-led operation that had been lengthy and complex and we welcome this conviction.

“We are committed to disrupting the illegal and harmful supply of drugs in our communities.

“We will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.

“We hope this sends a clear message to anyone who is involved in the supply of drugs onto the streets of Scotland that if you expect to profit from other people’s misery, expect to be targeted by law enforcement.

“No one is untouchable.

“If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse or wider criminality in your area, do not hesitate to contact us on 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where we will investigate thoroughly.”

A History of Drugs: The inside story of the biggest drugs gangs to hit the north-east

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal