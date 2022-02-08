‘I’ve got hard mates’: Man’s Snapchat threats to ex-partner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A mechanical engineer posted threats to his ex-partner on Snapchat where he warned he had “hard mates” and “she’d get what’s coming to her”.

Ian Docherty, 42, used the social media platform’s stories function to create a video of himself ‘ranting and raving’ about his ex.

Docherty appeared for sentencing at Tain Sheriff Court yesterday having previously pled guilty to a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour.

Fiscal depute Hilary Michopoulou told the court that the video was shared publicly on Snapchat on July 10 of last year.

Man was ‘ranting and raving’

She said: “A friend of the complainer was at work and was told that the accused had posted a video on the story section of Snapchat and that he was, quote, ranting and raving.”

She said that later that day the woman watched the video, which the accused had filmed himself and posted under his username.

In the clip Docherty called his ex a “two-faced cow” and said: “She will get what is coming to her – I have got hard mates.”

Police were called and Docherty was traced and charged.

Snapchat video was ‘extremely foolish’

Solicitor Graham Mann told the court that his client had been “extremely foolish” and “misguided” when he posted the video but stressed: “He hasn’t had any further negative contact with the people involved.”

Mr Mann said that at the time of the offence his client’s mental health was “extremely poor”.

Sheriff Gary Aitken told Docherty, of Firhill, Alness: “You are indeed developing something of a record and a record in relation to domestic offending that needs to stop.”

He placed him on a two-year community payback order and required him to participate in the Caledonian Men’s Programme, which is aimed at tackling domestic abuse.