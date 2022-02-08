Aberdeenshire drink-driver who lost tyre in crash kept going on metal rim for 5.6 miles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeenshire drink-driver who lost tyre in crash kept going on metal rim for 5.6 miles

By Danny McKay
February 8, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 8, 2022, 5:33 pm
Colleen Murphy or Masson.
Colleen Murphy or Masson.

A drink-driver whose tyre came off after a crash continued driving on the wheel’s metal rim with sparks flying for more than five-and-a-half miles.

Colleen Murphy or Masson drifted onto the wrong side of the B9094 near Tarland as she turned a corner and collided with another vehicle containing a mum and her nine-year-old daughter.

Murphy, 60, failed to stop so the shocked mum turned her car around and tailed her, noting her number plate and contacting the police.

One of Murphy’s front tyres came off in the collision, but she continued to drive.

Murphy was almost four times the legal booze limit

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the mum had been driving on the B9094 near Tarland on her way to drop her nine-year-old daughter off at a swimming pool at around 3.30pm on January 17.

But Murphy’s vehicle came around a corner on the wrong side of the road and failed to correct its position, colliding with the car.

Mr Middleton said: “The accused fails to stop and continues driving. The complainer turns around to try to follow her. She catches up with her and gets a note of her registration plate.”

The woman continued to follow Murphy as she approached the junction of the B9119 with the A97.

Murphy’s front off-side tyre then came off and she continued to drive on the rim, causing damage to the road surface and sparks to fly from the wheel.

She continued to drive on the wheel rim for a total of 5.6 miles.

Confused look on driver’s face

At one stage the mother managed to catch up with Murphy and pulled alongside her while stationary.

She rolled down her window and asked why she hadn’t stopped but Murphy “looked confused” and did not answer.

Police then arrived and Murphy was arrested.

Murphy pled guilty to driving with 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

She also admitted dangerous driving and failing to stop following an accident.

Murphy, who appeared representing herself without a solicitor, said she had been on medication at the time of the incident, mixed with alcohol.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston fined Murphy, of Forsyth Drive, Balmedie, £420 and banned her from driving for 12 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]