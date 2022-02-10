‘Timid’ shopper threatened to ‘smash in face’ of McColl’s worker who called him a junkie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Timid’ shopper threatened to ‘smash in face’ of McColl’s worker who called him a junkie

By Kathryn Wylie
February 10, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 10, 2022, 1:12 pm
Matthew Clark threatened a worker at McColl's in Hayton Road.
Matthew Clark threatened a worker at McColl's in Hayton Road.

A thug who threatened to “smash the face in” of an Aberdeen shop worker told police he was really quite a “timid guy”.

Matthew Clark repeatedly challenged a shop assistant at RS McColl’s to a fight and told one he’d “smash his face in” after he claims the cashier had called him a “junkie”.

The 42-year-old grandfather spent two nights in custody before admitting to behaving in a threatening and abusive manner during an appearance at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen said Clark was known to staff at the Hayton Road shop due to previous shoplifting incidents and that after they asked him to leave he made the violent threats.

Challenged shop worker to fight

“They ended up in an argument and he threatened to come back and ‘smash his face in’ and repeatedly asked him for a fight,” she said.

Clark did leave but returned two hours later, at 10pm on Monday.

“They were just about to close the shop when they saw him outside and given the earlier threats they returned into the store and called the police,” the fiscal added.

He fled before officers arrived but was later traced and arrested.

Clark told cops he was a “timid guy” and was just in a rage because they’d called him a “junkie”.

‘It was said out of rage’

He claimed: “I went in to buy a newspaper and as I was coming out the employee said to him ‘get out you junkie’.

“I said he should go outside and say that to me.

“I did say it but I would never have done it.

“It was said out of rage or anger. I am timid.”

McColl’s convenience store in Hayton Road.

Defence agent Alex Burn said his client had no intention of following through with his threats and has been working hard lately to reconnect with his daughter and grandchild.

“He accepts he did utter those threats but he had left by the time police arrived so there was no intention to carry them out,” Mr Burn added.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston ordered Clark, of St Machar Court, Aberdeen, to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.   

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]